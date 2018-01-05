The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Murder by Death plays five shows at the Stanley Hotel this month.

For the past four years, Murder by Death has made playing the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park an annual tradition, and this time around, the band's concert gala runs five nights (January, 5, 6, 12, 13 and 14). This weekend's lineup also includes Lana Del Rey at the Pepsi Center, Tennis at the Ogden Theatre, guitarist Larry Carlton at Soiled Dove Underground, and iZCALLI and Rubedo's double album release at the Bluebird. See our picks below.