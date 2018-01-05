The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

For the past four years, Murder by Death has made playing the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park an annual tradition, and this time around, the band's concert gala runs five nights (January, 5, 6, 12, 13 and 14). This weekend's lineup also includes Lana Del Rey at the Pepsi Center, Tennis at the Ogden Theatre, guitarist Larry Carlton at Soiled Dove Underground, and iZCALLI and Rubedo's double album release at the Bluebird. See our picks below.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 5
Bluegrass Generals (also January 6)
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Lez Zeppelin
$25-$28, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
A Tribute to Malcom Young
$10-$100, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
The Swat Team (also January 6)
$15-$20, Cervantes' Other Side
Larry Carlton
$40-$50, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Larimer Lounge 15th-Year Anniversary Celebration
Free, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Murder by Death
$50, 9 p.m., Stanley Hotel (also January 6, 12, 13 & 14)
SATURDAY, JANUARY 6
Tennis
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Here Come the Mummies
$15-$25, 9 p.m. Boulder Theater, Boulder
iZCALLI and Rubedo (album release)
$13, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Sons of Pioneers
$33-$35, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
Drew Copeland and Ken Block (of Sister Hazel)
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
SPELLS
$8-$10, 9:30 p.m., hi-dive
Art Lande Quartet
$10-$20, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
SUNDAY, JANUARY 7
Lana Del Rey $39.50-$125, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
Here Come the Mummies
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Endless, Nameless
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
