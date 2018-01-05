 


Murder by Death plays five shows at the Stanley Hotel this month.EXPAND
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | January 5, 2018 | 7:03am
AA

For the past four years, Murder by Death has made playing the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park an annual tradition, and this time around, the band's concert gala runs five nights (January, 5, 6, 12, 13 and 14). This weekend's lineup also includes Lana Del Rey at the Pepsi Center, Tennis at the Ogden Theatre, guitarist Larry Carlton at Soiled Dove Underground, and iZCALLI and Rubedo's double album release at the Bluebird. See our picks below.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 5

Bluegrass Generals (also January 6)
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Lez Zeppelin
$25-$28, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

A Tribute to Malcom Young
$10-$100, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

The Swat Team (also January 6)
$15-$20, Cervantes' Other Side

Larry Carlton
$40-$50, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Larimer Lounge 15th-Year Anniversary Celebration
Free, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Murder by Death
$50, 9 p.m., Stanley Hotel (also January 6, 12, 13 & 14)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 6

Tennis
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Here Come the Mummies
$15-$25, 9 p.m. Boulder Theater, Boulder

iZCALLI and Rubedo (album release)
$13, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Sons of Pioneers
$33-$35, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Drew Copeland and Ken Block (of Sister Hazel)
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

SPELLS
$8-$10, 9:30 p.m., hi-dive

Art Lande Quartet
$10-$20, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

SUNDAY, JANUARY 7

Lana Del Rey $39.50-$125, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Here Come the Mummies
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Endless, Nameless
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.

