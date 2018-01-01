The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

This week in Denver music starts slowly and begins to ramp up on Wednesday and Thursday, with acts like American Aquarium, Mike and the Moonpies, Chris Knight and The Defectives taking stages around town. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, JANUARY 1
Dead Floyd
$10, 7 a.m., Be on Key Psychedelic Ripple
DayOnsie Pajama Dance Party
$8-$12, 7 a.m., Your Mom's House
TUESDAY, JANUARY 2
Railroad Earth
$55-$70, 9 p.m., Belly Up Aspen
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 3
RE: Search
$5-$15, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Weird Wednesday
$5, 9 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern
Mike and the Moonpies
$10-$12, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
Boulder in-the-Round
Free, 7 p.m., eTown
American Aquarium
$15.75-$20, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, JANUARY 4
The Defectives
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Harry Tuft & Chris Daniels
$10, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill
Chris Knight
$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Brent Loveday and the Dirty Dollars
$9-$23, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
