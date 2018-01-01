 


Brent Loveday and the Dirty Dollars are at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox on Thursday.
Brent Loveday and the Dirty Dollars are at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox on Thursday.
Aaron Thackeray

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | January 1, 2018 | 5:00am
AA

This week in Denver music starts slowly and begins to ramp up on Wednesday and Thursday, with acts like American Aquarium, Mike and the Moonpies, Chris Knight and The Defectives taking stages around town. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, JANUARY 1

Dead Floyd
$10, 7 a.m., Be on Key Psychedelic Ripple

DayOnsie Pajama Dance Party
$8-$12, 7 a.m., Your Mom's House

TUESDAY, JANUARY 2

Railroad Earth
$55-$70, 9 p.m., Belly Up Aspen

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 3

RE: Search
$5-$15, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Weird Wednesday
$5, 9 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern

Mike and the Moonpies
$10-$12, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

Boulder in-the-Round
Free, 7 p.m., eTown

American Aquarium
$15.75-$20, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, JANUARY 4

The Defectives
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Harry Tuft & Chris Daniels
$10, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill

Chris Knight
$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Brent Loveday and the Dirty Dollars
$9-$23, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.

