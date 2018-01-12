The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Legendary local bluegrass act Hot Rize celebrates its fortieth anniversary at the Boulder Theater tonight and tomorrow night with special guests Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Jerry Douglas and more. Greensky Bluegrass, Bouncing Souls, Murder by Death and Shane Smith & the Saints are all in the area for multi-night runs. Cervantes' continues its fifteenth anniversary with the New Mastersounds tonight. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 12
Greensky Bluegrass (also January 13)
$35, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Hot Rize 40th Anniversary Bash (also January 13)
$45-$65, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
The New Mastersounds
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Typhoon
$20-$23, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The Bouncing Souls (also January 13 & 14)
$29.75, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Murder by Death
$50, 9 p.m., Stanley Hotel (also January 13 & 14)
Shane Smith & the Saints (also January 13)
$15-$17, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
SATURDAY, JANUARY 13
Blond:ish
9 p.m., Club Vinyl
Octave Cat
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
The Green
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
DJ Z-Trip
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Redlands
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Sons & Brothers
$21, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
The Sammy Mayfield Blues Band
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
SUNDAY, JANUARY 14
Scalafrea
$10, 7 p.m., Moon Room
Weinercat
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Ludlow
$7-$10, 7:30 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective
