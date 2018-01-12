 


Bouncing Souls play a three-night stand at the Bluebird Theater.
Bouncing Souls play a three-night stand at the Bluebird Theater.
Melissa Fossum

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | January 12, 2018 | 6:19am
AA

Legendary local bluegrass act Hot Rize celebrates its fortieth anniversary at the Boulder Theater tonight and tomorrow night with special guests Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Jerry Douglas and more. Greensky Bluegrass, Bouncing Souls, Murder by Death and Shane Smith & the Saints are all in the area for multi-night runs. Cervantes' continues its fifteenth anniversary with the New Mastersounds tonight. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 12

Greensky Bluegrass (also January 13)
$35, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Hot Rize 40th Anniversary Bash (also January 13)
$45-$65, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

The New Mastersounds
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Typhoon
$20-$23, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Bouncing Souls (also January 13 & 14)
$29.75, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Murder by Death
$50, 9 p.m., Stanley Hotel (also January 13 & 14)

Shane Smith & the Saints (also January 13)
$15-$17, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

SATURDAY, JANUARY 13

Blond:ish
9 p.m., Club Vinyl

Octave Cat
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Green
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

DJ Z-Trip
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Redlands
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Sons & Brothers
$21, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

The Sammy Mayfield Blues Band
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

SUNDAY, JANUARY 14

Scalafrea
$10, 7 p.m., Moon Room

Weinercat
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Ludlow
$7-$10, 7:30 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.

