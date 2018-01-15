 


St. Vincent headlines the Fillmore Auditorium tonight.
St. Vincent headlines the Fillmore Auditorium tonight.
David Le

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | January 15, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

St. Vincent stops at the Fillmore Auditorium in support of her latest effort, MASSEDUCTION, while singer-songwriter Brett Dennen is at the Boulder Theater. This week's lineup also includes legendary bluesman David Bromberg at the L2 Church, jazz singer Diane Schuur at Dazzle, and Wyoming-based pop-punk act the Lillingtons at the Marquis Theater. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, JANUARY 15

St. Vincent
$33.50-$36, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Brett Dennen
$22.50-$25, Boulder Theater, Boulder

Hookers & Blow
$13-$75, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

TUESDAY, JANUARY 16

David Bromberg Quintet
$42-$44, 8 p.m., L2 Church

Nappy Roots
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Cairo Knife Fight
$8-$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Diane Schuur (also January 17)
$20-$50, 6 p.m., Dazzle

These Fading Visions
$7-$10, 7:30 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17

David Bromberg Quintet
$35, 8 p.m., Aggie Theatre, Fort Collins

Israel Nash
$15, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

Desert Radio (Queens of the Stone Age tribute)
$8-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Orka Odyssey
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

THURSDAY, JANUARY 18

The Wailers
$25-$28, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Crankdat
$19.50-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Lillingtons
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Wayne "the Train" Hancock
$15, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.

