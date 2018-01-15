The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

St. Vincent stops at the Fillmore Auditorium in support of her latest effort, MASSEDUCTION, while singer-songwriter Brett Dennen is at the Boulder Theater. This week's lineup also includes legendary bluesman David Bromberg at the L2 Church, jazz singer Diane Schuur at Dazzle, and Wyoming-based pop-punk act the Lillingtons at the Marquis Theater. Here's our full list of picks: