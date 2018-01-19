The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Anti-Flag headlines Punk Against Trump, which goes down at the Summit Music Hall on Saturday and includes ten other national and local punk acts, while Marilyn Manson will be at the Fillmore Auditorium the same night. This weekend's lineup also includes a two-night stand with Michael Jackson tribute Who's Bad at the Bluebird, Emily Wells at the Larimer Lounge, and guitarist Dave Devine playing the spaghetti-Western soundtracks of Ennio Morricone at Dazzle on Saturday and Sunday. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 19
Matoma
$26-$31, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Mod Sun
$18-$30, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
The James Brown Dance Party
$15.$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
The Wailers
$25.75-$29.75, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Who's Bad (Michael Jackson tribute)
$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Winger
$25, 6:30 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
John Maus
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Chris Mann
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
SATURDAY, JANUARY 20
Marilyn Manson
$49.75-$55, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Punk Against Trump
$20-$22, 3 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Bass Physics and Exmag
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
LA Guns
$22-$45, 6:30 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Riders in the Sky
$28-$45, 8 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center
Flamingosis
$15.75-$18.75, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
The Good, the Bad & the Devine (also January 21)
$15-$25, 6 pm & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
SUNDAY, JANUARY 21
TheyCallHimAP
$15, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Keola Beamer & Henry Kapono
$32-$34, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill
Emily Wells
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Wayne "The Train" Hancock
$15, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
