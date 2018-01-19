 


Marilyn Manson headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Saturday.EXPAND
Brandon Marshall
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | January 19, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

Anti-Flag headlines Punk Against Trump, which goes down at the Summit Music Hall on Saturday and includes ten other national and local punk acts, while Marilyn Manson will be at the Fillmore Auditorium the same night. This weekend's lineup also includes a two-night stand with Michael Jackson tribute Who's Bad at the Bluebird, Emily Wells at the Larimer Lounge, and guitarist Dave Devine playing the spaghetti-Western soundtracks of Ennio Morricone at Dazzle on Saturday and Sunday. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 19

Matoma
$26-$31, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Mod Sun
$18-$30, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

The James Brown Dance Party
$15.$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Wailers
$25.75-$29.75, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Who's Bad (Michael Jackson tribute)
$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Winger
$25, 6:30 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

John Maus
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Chris Mann
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

SATURDAY, JANUARY 20

Marilyn Manson
$49.75-$55, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Punk Against Trump
$20-$22, 3 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Bass Physics and Exmag
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

LA Guns
$22-$45, 6:30 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Riders in the Sky
$28-$45, 8 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center

Flamingosis
$15.75-$18.75, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

The Good, the Bad & the Devine (also January 21)
$15-$25, 6 pm & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

SUNDAY, JANUARY 21

TheyCallHimAP
$15, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Keola Beamer & Henry Kapono
$32-$34, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill

Emily Wells
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Wayne "The Train" Hancock
$15, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.

