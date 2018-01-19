The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Anti-Flag headlines Punk Against Trump, which goes down at the Summit Music Hall on Saturday and includes ten other national and local punk acts, while Marilyn Manson will be at the Fillmore Auditorium the same night. This weekend's lineup also includes a two-night stand with Michael Jackson tribute Who's Bad at the Bluebird, Emily Wells at the Larimer Lounge, and guitarist Dave Devine playing the spaghetti-Western soundtracks of Ennio Morricone at Dazzle on Saturday and Sunday. See our full picks below.