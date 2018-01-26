 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Winter on the Rocks returns to Red Rocks tonight.
Winter on the Rocks returns to Red Rocks tonight.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | January 26, 2018 | 5:00am
AA

This year's Winter on the Rocks, at Red Rocks tonight, features Rick Ross, Jauz, Brother Ali and Trev Rich while Re:Creation's lineup at the Fillmore includes Michael Menert & the Pretty Fantastics and Breaking Biscuits. Also on tap this weekend are RJD2, Mary Lambert, STRFKR, Raekwon and Suzanne Santo of HONEYHONEY.  See our full picks below.

Related Stories

FRIDAY, JANUARY 26

Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks
$45.75-$125, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Re: Creation
$14.75-$30, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Cassadee Pope
$22, 8:30 p.m., Grizzly Rose

Silverstein and Tonight Alive
$18, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Jeff Austin Band
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

SF1
$12, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

The Crystal Method
$20, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre

Mollie O'Brien & Rich Moore
$24-$26, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

SATURDAY, JANUARY 27

RJD2 (with full band)
$20-$27, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Raekwon
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

STRFKR
$22, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Dave Watts & Friends
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Circuit des Yeux
$12.50-$14, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, JANUARY 28

Yung Lean
$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Dirty Fences
$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room

Mary Lambert
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Suzanne Santo
$14-$16, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >