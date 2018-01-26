The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

This year's Winter on the Rocks, at Red Rocks tonight, features Rick Ross, Jauz, Brother Ali and Trev Rich while Re:Creation's lineup at the Fillmore includes Michael Menert & the Pretty Fantastics and Breaking Biscuits. Also on tap this weekend are RJD2, Mary Lambert, STRFKR, Raekwon and Suzanne Santo of HONEYHONEY. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 26
Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks
$45.75-$125, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Re: Creation
$14.75-$30, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Cassadee Pope
$22, 8:30 p.m., Grizzly Rose
Silverstein and Tonight Alive
$18, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Jeff Austin Band
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
SF1
$12, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
The Crystal Method
$20, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre
Mollie O'Brien & Rich Moore
$24-$26, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
SATURDAY, JANUARY 27
RJD2 (with full band)
$20-$27, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Raekwon
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall
STRFKR
$22, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Dave Watts & Friends
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Circuit des Yeux
$12.50-$14, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SUNDAY, JANUARY 28
Yung Lean
$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Dirty Fences
$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room
Mary Lambert
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Suzanne Santo
$14-$16, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.
