The Best Shows in Denver This Week

Josh Ritter & the Royal City Band stop at the Ogden Theatre tonight, while 3 Doors Down plays an acoustic set at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday as part of the band's Back Porch Jam tour. Swedish metal band Avatar takes over Summit Music Hall, punk act U.S. Bombs is at Streets of London, and R&B duo DVSN headlines the Gothic Theatre. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, JANUARY 29
Josh Ritter & the Royal City Band
$40, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
August Burns Red
$25-$28, 6:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall
TUESDAY, JANUARY 30
3 Doors Down
$39.50-$65, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Masontown
$15, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
U.S. Bombs
$14-$16, 9 p.m., Streets of London Pub
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31
Avatar
$19-$22, 6:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Hippo Campus
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Plan 9
$7-$10, 7:30 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective
RE: Search
$5-$15, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1
DVSN
$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Bison Bone
$10, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Euforquestra and Mama Magnolia
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Holly Bowling
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Holdup
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Otis Taylor Band
$15-$35, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.
