Josh Ritter & the Royal City Band headline the Ogden Theatre tonight.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Shows in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | January 29, 2018 | 5:55am
Josh Ritter & the Royal City Band stop at the Ogden Theatre tonight, while 3 Doors Down plays an acoustic set at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday as part of the band's Back Porch Jam tour. Swedish metal band Avatar takes over Summit Music Hall, punk act U.S. Bombs is at Streets of London, and R&B duo DVSN headlines the Gothic Theatre. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, JANUARY 29

Josh Ritter & the Royal City Band
$40, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

August Burns Red
$25-$28, 6:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall

TUESDAY, JANUARY 30

3 Doors Down
$39.50-$65, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Masontown
$15, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

U.S. Bombs
$14-$16, 9 p.m., Streets of London Pub

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31

Avatar
$19-$22, 6:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Hippo Campus
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Plan 9
$7-$10, 7:30 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective

RE: Search
$5-$15, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1

DVSN
$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Bison Bone
$10, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Euforquestra and Mama Magnolia
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Holly Bowling
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Holdup
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Otis Taylor Band
$15-$35, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.

