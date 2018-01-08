The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

The New Mastersounds begin a two-night stand on Thursday as part of Cervantes' fifteenth-anniversary celebration, while Monday Night Menagerie kicks off a new year at Cervantes' Other Side with Gypsy Whiskey, Andy Babb’s Big Beautiful Band, and Zeta June & Freakeasy. Also on tap this week are Greensky Bluegrass at the Ogden Theatre, Jason Eady at Soiled Dove Underground and the Tierney Sutton Band at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts. Here's our full list of picks: