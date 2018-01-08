 


The New Mastersounds headline Cervantes' fifteenth-anniversary celebration.
The New Mastersounds headline Cervantes' fifteenth-anniversary celebration.
Coxitron Photography - Ryan Cox

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | January 8, 2018 | 5:45am
AA

The New Mastersounds begin a two-night stand on Thursday as part of Cervantes' fifteenth-anniversary celebration, while Monday Night Menagerie kicks off a new year at Cervantes' Other Side with Gypsy Whiskey, Andy Babb’s Big Beautiful Band, and Zeta June & Freakeasy. Also on tap this week are Greensky Bluegrass at the Ogden Theatre, Jason Eady at Soiled Dove Underground and the Tierney Sutton Band at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, JANUARY 8

Monday Night Menagerie 2018 Kickoff
$5-$10, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

God Save the Queens
Free, 9 p.m., hi-dive

TUESDAY, JANUARY 9

JD Souther
$45, 7:30 p.m., Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek

Dexter Payne Quintet
$20, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

Mike Bjella Quartet
$7, 7 p.m., Nocturne

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10

Codes
9 p.m., Bar Standard

Remain and Sustain
$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Jason Eady
$15, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Fable Heist
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Stranahan/Zaleski/Rosato Trio
$15-$25, 6 p.m., Dazzle

Robin Barnes and her Fiyabirds
$15, 7 p.m., Nocturne

THURSDAY, JANUARY 11

Black Veil Brides and Asking Alexandra
$32.75, 5:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Greensky Bluegrass (also January 12 & 13)
$35, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Tierney Sutton Band
$19-$53, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts

Pandas & People
$15, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The New Mastersounds (also January 12)
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

The Lollygags
$8, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

Sunny Sweeney
$13-$23, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Ari Hest
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Walnut Room

