The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

The New Mastersounds begin a two-night stand on Thursday as part of Cervantes' fifteenth-anniversary celebration, while Monday Night Menagerie kicks off a new year at Cervantes' Other Side with Gypsy Whiskey, Andy Babb’s Big Beautiful Band, and Zeta June & Freakeasy. Also on tap this week are Greensky Bluegrass at the Ogden Theatre, Jason Eady at Soiled Dove Underground and the Tierney Sutton Band at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, JANUARY 8
Monday Night Menagerie 2018 Kickoff
$5-$10, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
God Save the Queens
Free, 9 p.m., hi-dive
TUESDAY, JANUARY 9
JD Souther
$45, 7:30 p.m., Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek
Dexter Payne Quintet
$20, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
Mike Bjella Quartet
$7, 7 p.m., Nocturne
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10
Codes
9 p.m., Bar Standard
Remain and Sustain
$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Jason Eady
$15, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Fable Heist
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Stranahan/Zaleski/Rosato Trio
$15-$25, 6 p.m., Dazzle
Robin Barnes and her Fiyabirds
$15, 7 p.m., Nocturne
THURSDAY, JANUARY 11
Black Veil Brides and Asking Alexandra
$32.75, 5:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Greensky Bluegrass (also January 12 & 13)
$35, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Tierney Sutton Band
$19-$53, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts
Pandas & People
$15, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The New Mastersounds (also January 12)
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
The Lollygags
$8, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
Sunny Sweeney
$13-$23, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Ari Hest
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Walnut Room
