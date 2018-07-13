 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Thirty Seconds to Mars headlines Channel 93.3's Big Gig on Sunday.
Thirty Seconds to Mars headlines Channel 93.3's Big Gig on Sunday.
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | July 13, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

Dead & Company, which features Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann as well as John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, returns to Folsom Field in Boulder tonight and tomorrow. Thirty Seconds to Mars and Walk the Moon headline Channel 93.3's Big Gig, which also includes K.Flay, Welshly Arms, lovelytheband, Jukebox the Ghost and more on Sunday. Also on tap this weekend are GRiZ at Red Rocks for two nights, Keith Urban at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre and Seal with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks. See our full picks below.

Related Stories

FRIDAY, JULY 13

Dead & Company (also July 14)
$59.95-$149.50, 6:30 p.m., Folsom Field, Boulder

GRiZ (also July 14)
$52.80-$89.50, 7 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Gasoline Lollipops
free/VIP $30, 6 p.m. Levitt Pavilion Denver

A$AP Ferg
$29.50-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Colorado Irish Festival (also July 14 and 15)
$7-$14, 5 p.m., Clement Park

Michael Martin Murphey
$25-$55, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Dale Watson
$15, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater

The Dandy Warhols
$22-$42, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Quintron & Miss Pussycat
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

SATURDAY, JULY 14

Drums Along the Rockies
$20-$85, Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Keith Urban
$41-$105.50, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

Sunny Sweeney
$14-$150, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

SPELLS
$10, 9 p.m. hi-dive

Boy Pablo
$12.50-$15, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Instant Empire
$10-$12, 9:30 p.m., Lost Lake

SUNDAY, JULY 15

Channel 93.3 Big Gig 2018
$29.95-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

Seal & the Colorado Symphony
$45-$89.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amptheatre, Morrison

Incendio
Free/VIP $30, 4 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Sheryl Crow
$70, 5:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton

The English Beat
$26.50-$29, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Liz Cooper & the Stampede
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge


Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >