The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Dead & Company, which features Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann as well as John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, returns to Folsom Field in Boulder tonight and tomorrow. Thirty Seconds to Mars and Walk the Moon headline Channel 93.3's Big Gig, which also includes K.Flay, Welshly Arms, lovelytheband, Jukebox the Ghost and more on Sunday. Also on tap this weekend are GRiZ at Red Rocks for two nights, Keith Urban at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre and Seal with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, JULY 13
Dead & Company (also July 14)
$59.95-$149.50, 6:30 p.m., Folsom Field, Boulder
GRiZ (also July 14)
$52.80-$89.50, 7 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Gasoline Lollipops
free/VIP $30, 6 p.m. Levitt Pavilion Denver
A$AP Ferg
$29.50-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Colorado Irish Festival (also July 14 and 15)
$7-$14, 5 p.m., Clement Park
Michael Martin Murphey
$25-$55, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Dale Watson
$15, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater
The Dandy Warhols
$22-$42, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Quintron & Miss Pussycat
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
SATURDAY, JULY 14
Drums Along the Rockies
$20-$85, Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Keith Urban
$41-$105.50, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
Sunny Sweeney
$14-$150, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
SPELLS
$10, 9 p.m. hi-dive
Boy Pablo
$12.50-$15, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Instant Empire
$10-$12, 9:30 p.m., Lost Lake
SUNDAY, JULY 15
Channel 93.3 Big Gig 2018
$29.95-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
Seal & the Colorado Symphony
$45-$89.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amptheatre, Morrison
Incendio
Free/VIP $30, 4 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Sheryl Crow
$70, 5:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton
The English Beat
$26.50-$29, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Liz Cooper & the Stampede
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
