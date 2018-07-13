The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Dead & Company, which features Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann as well as John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, returns to Folsom Field in Boulder tonight and tomorrow. Thirty Seconds to Mars and Walk the Moon headline Channel 93.3's Big Gig, which also includes K.Flay, Welshly Arms, lovelytheband, Jukebox the Ghost and more on Sunday. Also on tap this weekend are GRiZ at Red Rocks for two nights, Keith Urban at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre and Seal with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks. See our full picks below.