 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Zeds Dead returns to Red Rocks for two nights.
Zeds Dead returns to Red Rocks for two nights.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | July 2, 2018 | 6:27am
AA

Zeds Dead takes over Red Rocks tonight and tomorrow, while Blues Traveler is there for its annual Fourth of July show on Wednesday and Umphrey's McGee kicks off a three-night run there on Thursday. Social Distortion, which was originally slated to play at the Fox Street Compound, is headlining the Ogden Theatre for two nights. Also on tap this week are Harry Styles at the Pepsi Center, Red Elvises at Moe's Original BBQ, and former Paper Bird guitarist Paul DeHaven, who celebrates the release of his new album at the hi-dive. Here's our full list of picks:

Related Stories

MONDAY, JULY 2

Zeds Dead (also July 3)
$45.50-$100, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Code Orange
$17-$125, Oriental Theater

Dirty Few
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

The Social Animals
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

TUESDAY, JULY 3

Harry Styles
$39.50-$99.50, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Super Diamond
$10-$27, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton

Social Distortion (also July 4)
$42.50-$75, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

DJ Luke Nasty
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Farruko
$40, 9 p..m., Stampede

WEDNESDAY, JULY 4

Colorado Symphony's Family Friendly Fourth of July
$22-$36.50, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

Blues Traveler
$30-$60, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Firefall
$10-$22, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton

THURSDAY, JULY 5

Umphrey's McGee (also July 6 & 7)
$42.50-$45, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Waker
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Bad Wolves and From Ashes to New
$20, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Paul DeHaven
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Jeremy Enigk
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Red Elvises
$14-$16, 9 p.m., Moe's Original BBQ

Strawberry Girls
$5-$75, 8 p.m., Streets of London Pub

Big Sam's Funky Nation
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >