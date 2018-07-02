The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Zeds Dead takes over Red Rocks tonight and tomorrow, while Blues Traveler is there for its annual Fourth of July show on Wednesday and Umphrey's McGee kicks off a three-night run there on Thursday. Social Distortion, which was originally slated to play at the Fox Street Compound, is headlining the Ogden Theatre for two nights. Also on tap this week are Harry Styles at the Pepsi Center, Red Elvises at Moe's Original BBQ, and former Paper Bird guitarist Paul DeHaven, who celebrates the release of his new album at the hi-dive. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, JULY 2
Zeds Dead (also July 3)
$45.50-$100, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Code Orange
$17-$125, Oriental Theater
Dirty Few
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
The Social Animals
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
TUESDAY, JULY 3
Harry Styles
$39.50-$99.50, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
Super Diamond
$10-$27, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton
Social Distortion (also July 4)
$42.50-$75, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
DJ Luke Nasty
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Farruko
$40, 9 p..m., Stampede
WEDNESDAY, JULY 4
Colorado Symphony's Family Friendly Fourth of July
$22-$36.50, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
Blues Traveler
$30-$60, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Firefall
$10-$22, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton
THURSDAY, JULY 5
Umphrey's McGee (also July 6 & 7)
$42.50-$45, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Waker
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Bad Wolves and From Ashes to New
$20, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Paul DeHaven
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Jeremy Enigk
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Red Elvises
$14-$16, 9 p.m., Moe's Original BBQ
Strawberry Girls
$5-$75, 8 p.m., Streets of London Pub
Big Sam's Funky Nation
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!