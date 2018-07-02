The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Zeds Dead takes over Red Rocks tonight and tomorrow, while Blues Traveler is there for its annual Fourth of July show on Wednesday and Umphrey's McGee kicks off a three-night run there on Thursday. Social Distortion, which was originally slated to play at the Fox Street Compound, is headlining the Ogden Theatre for two nights. Also on tap this week are Harry Styles at the Pepsi Center, Red Elvises at Moe's Original BBQ, and former Paper Bird guitarist Paul DeHaven, who celebrates the release of his new album at the hi-dive. Here's our full list of picks: