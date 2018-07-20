 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Global Dance Festival returns to Sports Authority Field at Mile High this weekend.
Global Dance Festival returns to Sports Authority Field at Mile High this weekend.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | July 20, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

String Cheese Incident returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre for a three-night run with JJ Grey & Mofro opening tonight, the Main Squeeze opening tomorrow, and Rising Appalachia opening on Sunday. Journey and Def Leppard co-headline Coors Field on Saturday with the Pretenders opening, while the two-day Global Dance Festival is at the parking lot of Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Also on tap this weekend are The Roots at Fillmore Auditorium, Streetlight Manifesto at the Ogden Theatre and Jenny & the Mexicats at Levitt Pavilion.  See our full picks below.

Related Stories

FRIDAY, JULY 20

Global Dance Festival (also July 21)
$69-$500, 7 p.m., Sports Authority Field at Mile High

The String Cheese Incident (also July 21 and 22)
$49.95-$85, 7 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Sotomayor
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m. Levitt Pavilion Denver

The Roots
$54.75, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Streetlight Manifesto (also July 21)
$26.75, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Dipset
$35-$55, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

My Body Sings Electric and Silver & Gold
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

Calixto Oviedo & the Cuban Train
$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle

SATURDAY, JULY 21

Journey and Def Leppard
$39.50-$179.50, 6 p.m., Coors Field

The Stone Foxes
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m. Levitt Pavilion Denver

Dimond Saints
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra
$18-$40, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Arvada

In the Whale
$12, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Mollie O'Brien Trio
$27-$32, 8 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center, Lone Tree

Castlecomer
$10-$12, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Johnny Bender Memorial
$10, 7 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective

Lief Sjostrom
TBA, 9 p.m., Goosetown Tavern

Blues & BBQ For Better Housing Festival
$10, 11 a.m., Citizens Park

SUNDAY, JULY 22

Jenny & the Mexicats
Free/VIP $30, 4 p.m., Levitt Pavilion, Denver

Third Eye Blind
$42-$52, 7 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton

The Wailin' Jennys
$30-$50, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Arvada

S. Carey
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge


Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >