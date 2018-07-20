The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

String Cheese Incident returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre for a three-night run with JJ Grey & Mofro opening tonight, the Main Squeeze opening tomorrow, and Rising Appalachia opening on Sunday. Journey and Def Leppard co-headline Coors Field on Saturday with the Pretenders opening, while the two-day Global Dance Festival is at the parking lot of Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Also on tap this weekend are The Roots at Fillmore Auditorium, Streetlight Manifesto at the Ogden Theatre and Jenny & the Mexicats at Levitt Pavilion. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, JULY 20
Global Dance Festival (also July 21)
$69-$500, 7 p.m., Sports Authority Field at Mile High
The String Cheese Incident (also July 21 and 22)
$49.95-$85, 7 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Sotomayor
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m. Levitt Pavilion Denver
The Roots
$54.75, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Streetlight Manifesto (also July 21)
$26.75, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Dipset
$35-$55, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
My Body Sings Electric and Silver & Gold
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
Calixto Oviedo & the Cuban Train
$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle
SATURDAY, JULY 21
Journey and Def Leppard
$39.50-$179.50, 6 p.m., Coors Field
The Stone Foxes
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m. Levitt Pavilion Denver
Dimond Saints
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra
$18-$40, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Arvada
In the Whale
$12, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Mollie O'Brien Trio
$27-$32, 8 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center, Lone Tree
Castlecomer
$10-$12, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Johnny Bender Memorial
$10, 7 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective
Lief Sjostrom
TBA, 9 p.m., Goosetown Tavern
Blues & BBQ For Better Housing Festival
$10, 11 a.m., Citizens Park
SUNDAY, JULY 22
Jenny & the Mexicats
Free/VIP $30, 4 p.m., Levitt Pavilion, Denver
Third Eye Blind
$42-$52, 7 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton
The Wailin' Jennys
$30-$50, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Arvada
S. Carey
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
