The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Global Dance Festival returns to Sports Authority Field at Mile High this weekend.

String Cheese Incident returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre for a three-night run with JJ Grey & Mofro opening tonight, the Main Squeeze opening tomorrow, and Rising Appalachia opening on Sunday. Journey and Def Leppard co-headline Coors Field on Saturday with the Pretenders opening, while the two-day Global Dance Festival is at the parking lot of Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Also on tap this weekend are The Roots at Fillmore Auditorium, Streetlight Manifesto at the Ogden Theatre and Jenny & the Mexicats at Levitt Pavilion. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, JULY 20

Global Dance Festival (also July 21)

$69-$500, 7 p.m., Sports Authority Field at Mile High