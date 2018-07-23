The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Foreigner, which is celebrating its fortieth anniversary this year, headlines the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, with Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening opening. Paramore is at Red Rocks on Tuesday, Sarah McLachlan and the Colorado Symphony are there on Thursday, and TajMo: The Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo' Band play Monday and Tuesday at Denver Botanic Gardens. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, JULY 23
TajMo: The Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo' Band (also July 24)
$79-$84, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
Metalachi
$5-$15, 7 p.m., Black Sheep, Colorado Springs
TUESDAY, JULY 24
Foreigner
$25-$99.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Paramore
$49.50-$89.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
The Green Industry Affair feat. BoomBox
$30-$75, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Bombino
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Vacationer
$15.75-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Adam Ezra
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Walnut Room
Covet
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
LowDown Brass Band
$15-$25, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
The Steel Woods
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, JULY 25
Killer Queen
$44.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Melissa Etheridge
$79-$284, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
The Robert Cray Band
$32, 7 p.m., Washington's, Fort Collins
Flasher
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Harry Tuft
$3-$12, 6:30 p.m., Four Mile Historic Park
THURSDAY, JULY 26
Sarah McLachlan and the Colorado Symphony
$49.50-$129.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Seether
$36-$40, 7:15 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Metalachi
$5-$150, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Har Mar Superstar
$17, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Dylan Gardner
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
DJ QBert
$20, 9 p.m., the Black Box
Mr. Pacman
$7, 9 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera
