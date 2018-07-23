 


ForeignerEXPAND
Foreigner
Johnny Gates Photography

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | July 23, 2018 | 6:41am
AA

Foreigner, which is celebrating its fortieth anniversary this year, headlines the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, with Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening opening. Paramore is at Red Rocks on Tuesday, Sarah McLachlan and the Colorado Symphony are there on Thursday, and TajMo: The Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo' Band play Monday and Tuesday at Denver Botanic Gardens. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, JULY 23

TajMo: The Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo' Band (also July 24)
$79-$84, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

Metalachi
$5-$15, 7 p.m., Black Sheep, Colorado Springs


TUESDAY, JULY 24

Foreigner
$25-$99.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Paramore
$49.50-$89.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

The Green Industry Affair feat. BoomBox
$30-$75, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Bombino
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Vacationer
$15.75-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Adam Ezra
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Walnut Room

Covet
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

LowDown Brass Band
$15-$25, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

The Steel Woods
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, JULY 25

Killer Queen
$44.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Melissa Etheridge
$79-$284, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

The Robert Cray Band
$32, 7 p.m., Washington's, Fort Collins

Flasher
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Harry Tuft
$3-$12, 6:30 p.m., Four Mile Historic Park

THURSDAY, JULY 26

Sarah McLachlan and the Colorado Symphony
$49.50-$129.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Seether
$36-$40, 7:15 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Metalachi
$5-$150, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Har Mar Superstar
$17, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Dylan Gardner
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

DJ QBert
$20, 9 p.m., the Black Box

Mr. Pacman
$7, 9 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

