 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Umphrey's McGee headlines Red Rocks tonight at tomorrow.
Umphrey's McGee headlines Red Rocks tonight at tomorrow.
Eric Gruneisen

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | July 6, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

Phish's bassist Mike Gordon, Hard Working Americans, Billy Strings and more perform at Hootenanny, Breckenridge's Brewery's 28th anniversary, on Saturday, July 7 while Umphrey's McGee continues its three-night stand at Red Rocks tonight and tomorrow. Levitt Pavilion hosts free shows with Slim Cessna's Auto Club tonight, Lyrics Born tomorrow and the Hillbenders on Sunday. See our full picks below:

Related Stories

FRIDAY, JULY 6

Umphrey's McGee (also July 7)
$42.50-$45, 6 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Slim Cessna's Auto Club
free/VIP $30, 6 p.m. Levitt Pavilion Denver

Jerrod Niemann
$15, 8:30 p.m., Grizzly Rose

Buckethead
$25-$40, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

17th Avenue Allstars
$27/$32, 8 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center, Lone Tree

Drew Emmitt Band
$20/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

The Hunts
$21/$23, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Bent Knee
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

Sparta
$16.75-$20, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

SATURDAY, JULY 7

Breckenridge Brewery Hootenanny 2018
$45/$110, 11 a.m., Breckenridge Brewery, Littleton

Lyrics Born
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Cash'd Out
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Comethazine
$18/$22, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Sailor Records 7th Birthday
$7, 2 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern

Khemmis
$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Jen Korte
$10-$15, 8 p.m., the Walnut Room

Bill Hill Latin-Jazz Fusion
$25, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

SUNDAY, JULY 8

Dark Star Orchestra
$32-$55, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amptheatre, Morrison

The Hillbenders
Free/VIP $30, 4 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Tommy James & the Shondell and Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone
$29/$39, 7 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton

Cowboy Junkies
$25-$45, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Hot Club of Cowtown
$20-$35, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Otep
$18-$150, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Todd Snider
$30/$55, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

La Santa Cecilia
$23-$25, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall

Brianna Straut and Carry Illinois
$6, 8:30 p.m., Lion's Lair


Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >