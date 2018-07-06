The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Phish's bassist Mike Gordon, Hard Working Americans, Billy Strings and more perform at Hootenanny, Breckenridge's Brewery's 28th anniversary, on Saturday, July 7 while Umphrey's McGee continues its three-night stand at Red Rocks tonight and tomorrow. Levitt Pavilion hosts free shows with Slim Cessna's Auto Club tonight, Lyrics Born tomorrow and the Hillbenders on Sunday. See our full picks below:
FRIDAY, JULY 6
Umphrey's McGee (also July 7)
$42.50-$45, 6 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Slim Cessna's Auto Club
free/VIP $30, 6 p.m. Levitt Pavilion Denver
Jerrod Niemann
$15, 8:30 p.m., Grizzly Rose
Buckethead
$25-$40, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
17th Avenue Allstars
$27/$32, 8 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center, Lone Tree
Drew Emmitt Band
$20/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
The Hunts
$21/$23, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Bent Knee
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
Sparta
$16.75-$20, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
SATURDAY, JULY 7
Breckenridge Brewery Hootenanny 2018
$45/$110, 11 a.m., Breckenridge Brewery, Littleton
Lyrics Born
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Cash'd Out
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Comethazine
$18/$22, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Sailor Records 7th Birthday
$7, 2 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern
Khemmis
$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Jen Korte
$10-$15, 8 p.m., the Walnut Room
Bill Hill Latin-Jazz Fusion
$25, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
SUNDAY, JULY 8
Dark Star Orchestra
$32-$55, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amptheatre, Morrison
The Hillbenders
Free/VIP $30, 4 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Tommy James & the Shondell and Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone
$29/$39, 7 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton
Cowboy Junkies
$25-$45, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Hot Club of Cowtown
$20-$35, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Otep
$18-$150, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Todd Snider
$30/$55, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
La Santa Cecilia
$23-$25, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall
Brianna Straut and Carry Illinois
$6, 8:30 p.m., Lion's Lair
