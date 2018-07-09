The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Ray LaMontagne headlines Red Rocks on Tuesday with opener Neko Case, who also headlines the Gothic Theatre on Wednesday. This week's lineup also includes Quicksand and Glassjaw at the Ogden Theatre, Larkin Poe at Levitt Pavilion, Dean Ween Group at the Boulder Theater and the Dandy Warhols at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, JULY 9
The Mavericks
$60-$65, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
Jeff Rosenstock
$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Kimberly Dunn
$10-$60, 9 p.m., Streets of London Pub
TUESDAY, JULY 10
Ray LaMontagne
$49.95-$79.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
The Black Dahlia Murder and Whitechapel
$25, 6:15 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Béla Fleck & the Flecktones
$45-$60, 7:30 p.m., Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder
Johannes Linstead
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Chin Up, Kid
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
WEDNESDAY, JULY 11
Quicksand and Glassjaw
$30, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Neko Case
$36.75-$40, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
David Ramirez
$17/$20, 8:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater
HUNNY
$14-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Nnenna Freelon
$20-$40, 6 and 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
Ian Moore
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, JULY 12
moe.
$39.95-$45, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Larkin Poe
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
GRiZ Live Band Rehearsal
$52.80, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Dean Ween Group
$27-$31, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Big Smo and Haystak
$30-$35, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
YOB and Bell Witch
$20, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Henry Kapono
$30-$32, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
The Dandy Warhols (also July 13)
$22-$42, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
