The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Neko Case opens for Ray LaMontagne on Tuesday and headlines the Gothic Theatre on Wednesday.

Ray LaMontagne headlines Red Rocks on Tuesday with opener Neko Case, who also headlines the Gothic Theatre on Wednesday. This week's lineup also includes Quicksand and Glassjaw at the Ogden Theatre, Larkin Poe at Levitt Pavilion, Dean Ween Group at the Boulder Theater and the Dandy Warhols at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox. Here's our full list of picks: