 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Neko Case opens for Ray LaMontagne on Tuesday and headlines the Gothic Theatre on Wednesday.
Neko Case opens for Ray LaMontagne on Tuesday and headlines the Gothic Theatre on Wednesday.
Timothy Norris

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | July 9, 2018 | 6:04am
AA

Ray LaMontagne headlines Red Rocks on Tuesday with opener Neko Case, who also headlines the Gothic Theatre on Wednesday. This week's lineup also includes Quicksand and Glassjaw at the Ogden Theatre, Larkin Poe at Levitt Pavilion, Dean Ween Group at the Boulder Theater and the Dandy Warhols at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox. Here's our full list of picks:

Related Stories

MONDAY, JULY 9

The Mavericks
$60-$65, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

Jeff Rosenstock
$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Kimberly Dunn
$10-$60, 9 p.m., Streets of London Pub

TUESDAY, JULY 10

Ray LaMontagne
$49.95-$79.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

The Black Dahlia Murder and Whitechapel
$25, 6:15 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Béla Fleck & the Flecktones
$45-$60, 7:30 p.m., Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder

Johannes Linstead
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Chin Up, Kid
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

WEDNESDAY, JULY 11

Quicksand and Glassjaw
$30, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Neko Case
$36.75-$40, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

David Ramirez
$17/$20, 8:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater

HUNNY
$14-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Nnenna Freelon
$20-$40, 6 and 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

Ian Moore
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, JULY 12

moe.
$39.95-$45, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Larkin Poe
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

GRiZ Live Band Rehearsal
$52.80, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Dean Ween Group
$27-$31, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Big Smo and Haystak
$30-$35, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

YOB and Bell Witch
$20, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Henry Kapono
$30-$32, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

The Dandy Warhols (also July 13)
$22-$42, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >