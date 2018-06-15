 


Kesha (pictured) co-headlines the Pepsi Center with Macklemore on Sunday.
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | June 15, 2018 | 6:03am
Kesha and Macklemore co-headline the Pepsi Center on Sunday, while Denver PrideFest is on Saturday and Sunday with live entertainment from Crystal Waters, DJ Barry Harris, Kameron Michaels and more. ODESZA takes over Red Rocks for two nights, Sonic Bloom continues through the week at Hummingbird Ranch, the Bacon Brothers are at the Stanley Hotel, and Speedy Ortiz is at the Larimer Lounge. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, JUNE 15

ODESZA (also June 16)
$54.99, 6:30 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

The Ghost of Paul Revere
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m. Levitt Pavilion Denver

YBN Nahmir
$25-$65, 8:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Sonic Bloom (also June 16 and 17)
Four-day pass $265-$500, 12 p.m., Hummingbird Ranch

Particle and George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Sweet Lillies
$15, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Bacon Brothers (also June 16)
$55-$75, 8 p.m., The Stanley Hotel, Estes Park

The Milk Blossoms
$13-$23, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Aaron Parks & Little Big
$15-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

William Clark Green
$12-$15, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall

SATURDAY, JUNE 16

Denver Pride Fest  (also June 17)
Free, 11 a.m., Civic Center Park

Nipsey Hussle
$33-$75, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Nerd Prom 2018
$10-$50, Summit Music Hall

Denver's Michael Jackson All Stars
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Aquabats
$23-$123, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Supervillains
$13-$100, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Sammy Mayfield Blues Band
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Trashcan Sinatras
$13-$32, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Speedy Ortiz
$16-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, JUNE 17

Kesha and Macklemore
$50.50-$126, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Dispatch
$44.50-$68.50, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Flore de Tololache and Los Mocochetes
free/VIP $30, 4 p.m., Levit Pavilion Denver

38 Special
$27-$37, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens

Dan Weiss Starebaby
$15-$30, 6 and 8:30 p.m., Dazzle


Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC.

Remind Me Later >