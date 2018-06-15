The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Kesha and Macklemore co-headline the Pepsi Center on Sunday, while Denver PrideFest is on Saturday and Sunday with live entertainment from Crystal Waters, DJ Barry Harris, Kameron Michaels and more. ODESZA takes over Red Rocks for two nights, Sonic Bloom continues through the week at Hummingbird Ranch, the Bacon Brothers are at the Stanley Hotel, and Speedy Ortiz is at the Larimer Lounge. See our full list of picks below.