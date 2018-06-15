The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Kesha and Macklemore co-headline the Pepsi Center on Sunday, while Denver PrideFest is on Saturday and Sunday with live entertainment from Crystal Waters, DJ Barry Harris, Kameron Michaels and more. ODESZA takes over Red Rocks for two nights, Sonic Bloom continues through the week at Hummingbird Ranch, the Bacon Brothers are at the Stanley Hotel, and Speedy Ortiz is at the Larimer Lounge. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, JUNE 15
ODESZA (also June 16)
$54.99, 6:30 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
The Ghost of Paul Revere
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m. Levitt Pavilion Denver
YBN Nahmir
$25-$65, 8:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Sonic Bloom (also June 16 and 17)
Four-day pass $265-$500, 12 p.m., Hummingbird Ranch
Particle and George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
The Sweet Lillies
$15, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Bacon Brothers (also June 16)
$55-$75, 8 p.m., The Stanley Hotel, Estes Park
The Milk Blossoms
$13-$23, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Aaron Parks & Little Big
$15-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
William Clark Green
$12-$15, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall
SATURDAY, JUNE 16
Denver Pride Fest (also June 17)
Free, 11 a.m., Civic Center Park
Nipsey Hussle
$33-$75, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Nerd Prom 2018
$10-$50, Summit Music Hall
Denver's Michael Jackson All Stars
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
The Aquabats
$23-$123, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The Supervillains
$13-$100, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Sammy Mayfield Blues Band
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Trashcan Sinatras
$13-$32, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Speedy Ortiz
$16-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SUNDAY, JUNE 17
Kesha and Macklemore
$50.50-$126, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Dispatch
$44.50-$68.50, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Flore de Tololache and Los Mocochetes
free/VIP $30, 4 p.m., Levit Pavilion Denver
38 Special
$27-$37, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens
Dan Weiss Starebaby
$15-$30, 6 and 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
