The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

It's a busy week at Red Rocks, with Lady Antebellum there tonight, Dirty Heads tomorrow, and Chromeo and the Glitch Mob co-headlining on Thursday. This week's lineup also includes the Eagles and Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band at Coors Field, the Milk Carton Kids at Denver Botanic Gardens and Dua Lipa at Fillmore Auditorium. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, JUNE 25
Series Fest: Lady Antebellum
$42-$210, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
The Milk Carton Kids
$53-$58, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
The Horrors
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Quiet Slang
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Slim 400
$12, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
TUESDAY, JUNE 26
Dirty Heads
$49.95-$85, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Dua Lipa
$35, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Dirty Projectors
$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Night Riots
$15-$18, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater
Black Milk
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Kenny Garrett (also June 27)
$25-$45, 6 p.m., Dazzle
Peking Duk
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 27
Chris Botti
$65-$70, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
Rich Homie Quan
$22-$60, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
The Black Lillies
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Ocean Alley
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
THURSDAY, JUNE 28
Eagles and Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band
$99.50-$349, 7 p.m., Coors Field
Chromeo and the Glitch Mob
$42.95-$90, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Protoje & the Indiggnation
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
David Crosby
$85-$135, 8:30 p.m., the Stanley Hotel, Estes Park
The Subdudes
$32, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Marcia Ball
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.
