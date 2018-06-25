 


Chromeo performs at Red Rocks on Thursday.EXPAND
Chromeo performs at Red Rocks on Thursday.
Aaron Thackeray.

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | June 25, 2018 | 6:20am
AA

It's a busy week at Red Rocks, with Lady Antebellum there tonight, Dirty Heads tomorrow, and Chromeo and the Glitch Mob co-headlining on Thursday. This week's lineup also includes the Eagles and Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band at Coors Field, the Milk Carton Kids at Denver Botanic Gardens and Dua Lipa at Fillmore Auditorium. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, JUNE 25

Series Fest: Lady Antebellum
$42-$210, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

The Milk Carton Kids
$53-$58, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

The Horrors
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Quiet Slang
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Slim 400
$12, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

TUESDAY, JUNE 26

Dirty Heads
$49.95-$85, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Dua Lipa
$35, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Dirty Projectors
$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Night Riots
$15-$18, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

Black Milk
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Kenny Garrett (also June 27)
$25-$45, 6 p.m., Dazzle

Peking Duk
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 27

Chris Botti
$65-$70, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

Rich Homie Quan
$22-$60, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

The Black Lillies
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Ocean Alley
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

THURSDAY, JUNE 28

Eagles and Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band
$99.50-$349, 7 p.m., Coors Field

Chromeo and the Glitch Mob
$42.95-$90, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Protoje & the Indiggnation
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

David Crosby
$85-$135, 8:30 p.m., the Stanley Hotel, Estes Park

The Subdudes
$32, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Marcia Ball
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

