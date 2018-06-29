The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The Avett Brothers return to Red Rocks for a three-night stand this weekend, while the Vans Warped Tour stops at the Pepsi Center on Sunday on its final run. Also on tap this weekend are Kenny Chesney at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Janelle Monáe at the Paramount Theatre, The Posies at Levitt Pavilion, two nights of Blue October at the Ogden Theatre, and Lloyd Cole at Swallow Hill.
FRIDAY, JUNE 29
The Avett Brothers (also June 30 and July 1)
$55-$90.50, 7:30 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Celso Piña and iZCALLi
free/VIP $30, 7 p.m. Levitt Pavilion Denver
Ghastly
$17-$27, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
KISS Army
$14, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Kartharsis and Cris Jacobs Band
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Electric Funeral Fest III (also June 30)
$32-$60, 3 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern, hi-dive, Mutiny Information Cafe
Janiva Magness
$23-$25, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Electric Six (also June 30)
$16-$20, 9:30 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
SATURDAY, JUNE 30
Kenny Chesney
$36-$246, 5 p.m., Sports Authority Field at Mile High
The Posies
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Blue October (also July 1)
$30.75-$85, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Get Up Kids
$21-$150, 9 p.m, Oriental Theater
Rubedo
$14-$16, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Magic Sword
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Lloyd Cole
$24-$26, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
SUNDAY, JULY 1
Vans Warped Tour
11 a.m., $45, Pepsi Center
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Brownout and Money Chicha
Free/VIP $30, 4 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Janelle Monáe
$39.50-$70, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Over the Rhine
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Fantastic Negrito
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!