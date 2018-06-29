 


The Avett Brothers play three nights at Red Rocks this weekend.
Miles Chrisinger
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | June 29, 2018 | 5:56am
AA

The Avett Brothers return to Red Rocks for a three-night stand this weekend, while the Vans Warped Tour stops at the Pepsi Center on Sunday on its final run. Also on tap this weekend are Kenny Chesney at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Janelle Monáe at the Paramount Theatre, The Posies at Levitt Pavilion, two nights of Blue October at the Ogden Theatre, and Lloyd Cole at Swallow Hill.

FRIDAY, JUNE 29

The Avett Brothers (also June 30 and July 1)
$55-$90.50, 7:30 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Celso Piña and iZCALLi
free/VIP $30, 7 p.m. Levitt Pavilion Denver

Ghastly
$17-$27, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

KISS Army
$14, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Kartharsis and Cris Jacobs Band
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Electric Funeral Fest III (also June 30)
$32-$60, 3 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern, hi-dive, Mutiny Information Cafe

Janiva Magness
$23-$25, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Electric Six (also June 30)
$16-$20, 9:30 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

SATURDAY, JUNE 30

Kenny Chesney
$36-$246, 5 p.m., Sports Authority Field at Mile High

The Posies
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Blue October (also July 1)
$30.75-$85, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Get Up Kids
$21-$150, 9 p.m, Oriental Theater

Rubedo
$14-$16, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Magic Sword
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Lloyd Cole
$24-$26, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

SUNDAY, JULY 1

Vans Warped Tour
11 a.m., $45, Pepsi Center

Brownout and Money Chicha
Free/VIP $30, 4 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Janelle Monáe
$39.50-$70, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Over the Rhine
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Fantastic Negrito
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.

