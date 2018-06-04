 


Ween plays two nights at Red Rocks this week.EXPAND
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | June 4, 2018 | 6:30am
Ween returns to Red Rocks for a two-night stand this week, while Styx and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts co-headline Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre with Telsa opening. Also on tap are legendary British punk band G.B.H., jazz saxophonist Ravi Coltrane, fingerstyle guitar master Tommy Emmanuel and Puddles Pity Party. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, JUNE 4

Nolatet
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

The Hacks
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Full of Hell
$13-$15, 9 p.m., Streets of London Pub

TUESDAY, JUNE 5

Styx and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
$27.50-$125, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood

Ween (also June 6)
$49.95-$85, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Butcher Babies and Nonpoint
$23.75, 6:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Cold Cave
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Free Salamander Exhibit
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Alex Lahey
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Ween After Party: Amandla (feat. Claude Coleman of Ween)
$25-$30, 11:59 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 6

G.B.H.
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Superfruit
$20-$25, 8:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Ravi Coltrane Trio (also June 7)
$15-$40, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

Life in Vacuum
$7-$10, Seventh Circle Music Collective

Joshua Trinidad Electric Trio
Free, 8:15 p.m., BarFly

THURSDAY, JUNE 7

Brit Floyd
$56.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Tommy Emmanuel
free/ VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Puddles Pity Party
$35-$100, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Squirrel Nut Zippers
$27-$43, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Playing for Change
$12, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Way Down Wanderers
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

