The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Ween returns to Red Rocks for a two-night stand this week, while Styx and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts co-headline Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre with Telsa opening. Also on tap are legendary British punk band G.B.H., jazz saxophonist Ravi Coltrane, fingerstyle guitar master Tommy Emmanuel and Puddles Pity Party. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, JUNE 4
Nolatet
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
The Hacks
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Full of Hell
$13-$15, 9 p.m., Streets of London Pub
TUESDAY, JUNE 5
Styx and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
$27.50-$125, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood
Ween (also June 6)
$49.95-$85, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Butcher Babies and Nonpoint
$23.75, 6:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Cold Cave
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Free Salamander Exhibit
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Alex Lahey
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Ween After Party: Amandla (feat. Claude Coleman of Ween)
$25-$30, 11:59 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 6
G.B.H.
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Superfruit
$20-$25, 8:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Ravi Coltrane Trio (also June 7)
$15-$40, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
Life in Vacuum
$7-$10, Seventh Circle Music Collective
Joshua Trinidad Electric Trio
Free, 8:15 p.m., BarFly
THURSDAY, JUNE 7
Brit Floyd
$56.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Tommy Emmanuel
free/ VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Puddles Pity Party
$35-$100, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Squirrel Nut Zippers
$27-$43, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Playing for Change
$12, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Way Down Wanderers
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
