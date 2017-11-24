 


Katy Perry headlines the Pepsi Center on Sunday, November 25.
Katy Perry headlines the Pepsi Center on Sunday, November 25.
Aaron Thackeray

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | November 24, 2017 | 5:49am
AA

Katy Perry brings Witness the Tour to the Pepsi Center on Sunday, November 26, with Purity Ring opening. Leftover Salmon takes over the Boulder Theater for two nights, San Holo is at the Ogden Theatre for a two-night stand, Jewel's Handmade Holiday Tour is at the Paramount Theatre, and GWAR takes over the Summit Music Hall. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24

San Holo (also November 25)
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Daedelus
$10-$25, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Leftover Salmon (also November 25)
$32.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Angus & Julia Stone
$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Seraphim Shock
$15, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Take 6
$54-$59, 8 p.m., PACE Center

Guttermouth and Koffin Kats
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Hi-Dive's 5th and 14th Anniversary Party
$10-$12, 8 p.m., hi-dive

Florea
$7/$15, 8 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera

Quixote's 21st Birthday Celebration (also November 25)
$10, 9 p.m., Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Jewel
$39.50-$59.50, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

GWAR
$22-$25, 6:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall

The English Beat
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Hayden James
$20-$22, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Monxx
$20-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Of Man and Machine
$7-$10, 7 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Katy Perry
$49.50-$199.50, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Chris Isaak
$55-$69.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Jack & Jack
$20/$25, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Kayla Marque
$8-$10, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's music calendar online.

