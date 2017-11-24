The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Katy Perry brings Witness the Tour to the Pepsi Center on Sunday, November 26, with Purity Ring opening. Leftover Salmon takes over the Boulder Theater for two nights, San Holo is at the Ogden Theatre for a two-night stand, Jewel's Handmade Holiday Tour is at the Paramount Theatre, and GWAR takes over the Summit Music Hall. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24
San Holo (also November 25)
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Daedelus
$10-$25, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Leftover Salmon (also November 25)
$32.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Angus & Julia Stone
$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Seraphim Shock
$15, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Take 6
$54-$59, 8 p.m., PACE Center
Guttermouth and Koffin Kats
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Hi-Dive's 5th and 14th Anniversary Party
$10-$12, 8 p.m., hi-dive
Florea
$7/$15, 8 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera
Quixote's 21st Birthday Celebration (also November 25)
$10, 9 p.m., Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25
Jewel
$39.50-$59.50, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
GWAR
$22-$25, 6:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall
The English Beat
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Hayden James
$20-$22, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Monxx
$20-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Of Man and Machine
$7-$10, 7 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26
Katy Perry
$49.50-$199.50, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
Chris Isaak
$55-$69.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Jack & Jack
$20/$25, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Kayla Marque
$8-$10, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge
