Bon Jovi headlines the Pepsi Center on Wednesday.
Bon Jovi headlines the Pepsi Center on Wednesday.
Timothy Norris

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | March 12, 2018 | 5:15am
Bon Jovi stops at the Pepsi Center on Wednesday as part of the This House Is Not for Sale tour, with local act the Patti Fiasco opening, while Glen Hansard is at the Boulder Theater the same night. Also on tap this week are Joanne Shaw Taylor, Lucy Rose, Walk off the Earth and Shoreline Mafia. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, MARCH 12

Joanne Shaw Taylor
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Ceschi
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Moon Room

Live eTown Radio Show Taping with Marlon Williams
$25, 7 p.m., eTown Hall

TUESDAY, MARCH 13

Walk off the Earth
$35-$38, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Shoreline Mafia
$20-$40, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Ryan Caraveo
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Conan
$12-$15, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 14

Bon Jovi
$29.50-$154.50, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Wyclef Jean
$29.50-$35, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Glen Hansard
$25-$45, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

The Lone Bellow
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Our Last Night
$17.50-$20, 6:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Sorority Noise
$17-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Lucy Rose
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

THURSDAY, MARCH 15

ATOMGA
$13-$15 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Dana Louise & the Glorious Birds
$13, 7:30 p.m., Swallow Hill

Harm's Way
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Protomartyr
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.

