The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Bon Jovi stops at the Pepsi Center on Wednesday as part of the This House Is Not for Sale tour, with local act the Patti Fiasco opening, while Glen Hansard is at the Boulder Theater the same night. Also on tap this week are Joanne Shaw Taylor, Lucy Rose, Walk off the Earth and Shoreline Mafia. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, MARCH 12
Joanne Shaw Taylor
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Ceschi
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Moon Room
Live eTown Radio Show Taping with Marlon Williams
$25, 7 p.m., eTown Hall
TUESDAY, MARCH 13
Walk off the Earth
$35-$38, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Shoreline Mafia
$20-$40, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Ryan Caraveo
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Conan
$12-$15, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 14
Bon Jovi
$29.50-$154.50, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
Wyclef Jean
$29.50-$35, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Glen Hansard
$25-$45, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
The Lone Bellow
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Our Last Night
$17.50-$20, 6:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Sorority Noise
$17-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Lucy Rose
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
THURSDAY, MARCH 15
ATOMGA
$13-$15 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Dana Louise & the Glorious Birds
$13, 7:30 p.m., Swallow Hill
Harm's Way
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Protomartyr
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!