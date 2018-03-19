The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Kid Rock stops at the Pepsi Center on Tuesday as part of his American Rock ’n Roll tour, with A Thousand Horses opening, while OMD, which celebrates its fortieth anniversary this year, is at the Ogden Theatre the same night. This week's lineup also includes the Bad Plus (with new pianist Orrin Evans) at Dazzle for two nights, Titus Andronicus at Globe Hall and U.S. Girls at Larimer Lounge. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, MARCH 19
Pujol
$10-$12, 8 p.m., hi-dive
Ella Vos
$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
Screwtape
$10-$12, 6:30 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective
Titus Andronicus
$15-$19, 8:30 p.m., Globe Hall
TUESDAY, MARCH 20
Kid Rock
$39.50-$129.50, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Rob $tone
$18-$22, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Dermot Kennedy
$18-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Bad Plus (also March 22)
$20-$40, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
Angela Perley and the Howling Moons
$10, 8 p.m., Goosetown Tavern
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 21
The Lil Smokies
$20-$23, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
U.S. Girls
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Kolars
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, MARCH 22
Colorado Symphony: Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert
$45-$85, 7 p.m., 1STBANK Center
Esseks
$15-$22, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Vista Kicks
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Moon Room
Mt. Joy
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
JD Wilkes and the Legendary Shack Shakers
$5-$15, 9 p.m., Streets of London Pub
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
