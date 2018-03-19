 


Kid Rock headlines the Pepsi Center on Tuesday.
Kid Rock headlines the Pepsi Center on Tuesday.
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | March 19, 2018 | 5:51am
Kid Rock stops at the Pepsi Center on Tuesday as part of his American Rock ’n Roll tour, with A Thousand Horses opening, while OMD, which celebrates its fortieth anniversary this year, is at the Ogden Theatre the same night. This week's lineup also includes the Bad Plus (with new pianist Orrin Evans) at Dazzle for two nights, Titus Andronicus at Globe Hall and U.S. Girls at Larimer Lounge. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, MARCH 19

Pujol
$10-$12, 8 p.m., hi-dive

Ella Vos
$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Screwtape
$10-$12, 6:30 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective

Titus Andronicus
$15-$19, 8:30 p.m., Globe Hall

TUESDAY, MARCH 20

Kid Rock
$39.50-$129.50, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Rob $tone
$18-$22, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Dermot Kennedy
$18-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Bad Plus (also March 22)
$20-$40, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

Angela Perley and the Howling Moons
$10, 8 p.m., Goosetown Tavern

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 21

The Lil Smokies
$20-$23, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

U.S. Girls
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Kolars
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, MARCH 22

Colorado Symphony: Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert
$45-$85, 7 p.m., 1STBANK Center

Esseks
$15-$22, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Vista Kicks
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Moon Room

Mt. Joy
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

JD Wilkes and the Legendary Shack Shakers
$5-$15, 9 p.m., Streets of London Pub

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.


