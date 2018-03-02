The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

String Cheese Incident keyboardist Kyle Hollingsworth celebrates his new album and his fiftieth birthday with three shows in the area, while legendary jazz-funk organist Dr. Lonnie Smith is at Dazzle for two nights. Also on tap this weekend are rapper NF at the Fillmore Auditorium, Gabrielle Aplin at Globe Hall and Dorothy at the Bluebird Theater. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, MARCH 2
NF
$27.50-$30, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
PVRIS
$25, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Kyle Hollingsworth Band
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Head for the Hills
$15-$20, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Dorothy
$17.50, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Icon for Hire
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Dr. Lonnie Smith (also March 3)
$20-$40, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
Mr. Carmack
$25-$30, 7 p.m., Globe Hall
SATURDAY, MARCH 3
Mat Kearney
$29.75-$35, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Lila Downs
$20, 7:30 p.m., Macky Auditorium, Boulder
SoDown
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Do303 Launch Party
Free, 7:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Betty Who
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Skinny Lister
$17, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Monophonics
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Gabrielle Aplin
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
Casey James Prestwood and Zephaniah OHora
$10-$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive
SUNDAY, MARCH 4
Los Lobos
$27.50-$35, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Ty Dolla $ign
$32-$35, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
3OH!3
$20-$25, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
