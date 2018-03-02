 


SoDown is at the Ogden Theatre on Saturday.
SoDown is at the Ogden Theatre on Saturday.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | March 2, 2018 | 10:00am
AA

String Cheese Incident keyboardist Kyle Hollingsworth celebrates his new album and his fiftieth birthday with three shows in the area, while legendary jazz-funk organist Dr. Lonnie Smith is at Dazzle for two nights. Also on tap this weekend are rapper NF at the Fillmore Auditorium, Gabrielle Aplin at Globe Hall and Dorothy at the Bluebird Theater. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, MARCH 2

NF
$27.50-$30, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

PVRIS
$25, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Kyle Hollingsworth Band
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Head for the Hills
$15-$20, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Dorothy
$17.50, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Icon for Hire
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Dr. Lonnie Smith (also March 3)
$20-$40, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

Mr. Carmack
$25-$30, 7 p.m., Globe Hall

SATURDAY, MARCH 3

Mat Kearney
$29.75-$35, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Lila Downs
$20, 7:30 p.m., Macky Auditorium, Boulder

SoDown
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Do303 Launch Party
Free, 7:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Betty Who
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Skinny Lister
$17, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Monophonics
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Gabrielle Aplin
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

Casey James Prestwood and Zephaniah OHora
$10-$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive

SUNDAY, MARCH 4

Los Lobos
$27.50-$35, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Ty Dolla $ign
$32-$35, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

3OH!3
$20-$25, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder


Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.

