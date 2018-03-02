The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

SoDown is at the Ogden Theatre on Saturday.

String Cheese Incident keyboardist Kyle Hollingsworth celebrates his new album and his fiftieth birthday with three shows in the area, while legendary jazz-funk organist Dr. Lonnie Smith is at Dazzle for two nights. Also on tap this weekend are rapper NF at the Fillmore Auditorium, Gabrielle Aplin at Globe Hall and Dorothy at the Bluebird Theater. See our full list of picks below.