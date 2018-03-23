The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Latin pop superstars Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzmán bring their Versus World Tour to the Pepsi Center on Friday while John Hiatt & the Goners are at the Oriental Theater tonight and the Boulder Theater on Saturday. This weekend's lineup also includes the Mowgli's at Globe Hall, Eilen Jewell at Swallow Hill and Futures Heroes at the Bluebird Theater. See our full list of picks below.