Eilen Jewell is at Swallow Hill on Saturday.
Joanna Chattman

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | March 23, 2018 | 5:34am
AA

Latin pop superstars Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzmán bring their Versus World Tour to the Pepsi Center on Friday while John Hiatt & the Goners are at the Oriental Theater tonight and the Boulder Theater on Saturday.  This weekend's lineup also includes the Mowgli's at Globe Hall, Eilen Jewell at Swallow Hill and Futures Heroes at the Bluebird Theater. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, MARCH 23

Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzmán
$49.95-$179.95, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

LOCASH
$22, 8:30 p.m., Grizzly Rose

Lane 8
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

John Hiatt & the Goners
$50, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater

Matador! Soul Sounds
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Lost Dog Ensemble
$16, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Citizen Dan
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Klassick
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Kent Burnside & the Flood Brothers
$20-$25, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

The Mowgli's
$20-$25, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall


SATURDAY, MARCH 24

Dying Fetus and Thy Art Is Murder
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

The Dance Party Time Machine
$25-$28, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Andy Grammer
$28.51-$31, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Mike Zito
$22, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Drowning Pool
$18-$225, 8 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

The Hunna and Coasts
$16-$18, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

Eilen Jewell
$22-$24, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

David Benoit & Marc Antoine
$40-$45, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

SUNDAY, MARCH 25

Adelitas Way
$14-$125, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Future Heroes
$15, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Casket Lottery
$18-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Suffers
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.

