The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Latin pop superstars Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzmán bring their Versus World Tour to the Pepsi Center on Friday while John Hiatt & the Goners are at the Oriental Theater tonight and the Boulder Theater on Saturday. This weekend's lineup also includes the Mowgli's at Globe Hall, Eilen Jewell at Swallow Hill and Futures Heroes at the Bluebird Theater. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, MARCH 23
Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzmán
$49.95-$179.95, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
LOCASH
$22, 8:30 p.m., Grizzly Rose
Lane 8
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
John Hiatt & the Goners
$50, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater
Matador! Soul Sounds
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Lost Dog Ensemble
$16, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Citizen Dan
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Klassick
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Kent Burnside & the Flood Brothers
$20-$25, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
The Mowgli's
$20-$25, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall
Dying Fetus and Thy Art Is Murder
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
The Dance Party Time Machine
$25-$28, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Andy Grammer
$28.51-$31, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Mike Zito
$22, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Drowning Pool
$18-$225, 8 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
The Hunna and Coasts
$16-$18, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater
Eilen Jewell
$22-$24, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
David Benoit & Marc Antoine
$40-$45, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
SUNDAY, MARCH 25
Adelitas Way
$14-$125, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Future Heroes
$15, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Casket Lottery
$18-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Suffers
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
