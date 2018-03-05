The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Lorde brings her Melodrama World Tour to the Pepsi Center tonight, Monday, March 5, with Run the Jewels and Tove Styrke opening. Rapper G-Eazy is at 1STBANK Center on Tuesday and country singer Justin Moore is at 1STBANK on Thursday. Guitarist and singer James Blood Ulmer, who worked with jazz legend Ornette Coleman, is at Dazzle for two nights, Wheelchair Sports Camp is at Ophelia's, Bully is at the Larimer Lounge and Vulfpeck's Theo Katzman is at Lost Lake. Here's our full list of picks: