The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | March 5, 2018 | 6:00am
Lorde brings her Melodrama World Tour to the Pepsi Center tonight, Monday, March 5, with Run the Jewels and Tove Styrke opening. Rapper G-Eazy is at 1STBANK Center on Tuesday and country singer Justin Moore is at 1STBANK on Thursday. Guitarist and singer James Blood Ulmer, who worked with jazz legend Ornette Coleman, is at Dazzle for two nights, Wheelchair Sports Camp is at Ophelia's, Bully is at the Larimer Lounge and Vulfpeck's Theo Katzman is at Lost Lake. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, MARCH 5

Lorde
$39.50-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Between the Buried and Me
$25, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Watain
$25, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Slaves
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Bully
$15.75, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Theo Katzman
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Alex Cameron
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

TUESDAY, MARCH 6

G-Eazy
$49.50-$64.45, 7 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield

Awolnation
$32.25-$36.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

We Came as Romans
$20-$22, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Good Old War
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7

Ramzoid
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Igor & Red Elvises
$10-$100, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

James Blood Ulmer (also March 8)
$20-$45, 8 p.m., Dazzle

THURSDAY, MARCH 8

Justin Moore
$32.25-$42.25, 7:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center

Why Don't We
$29.50-$35, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Soulection Radio Tour
$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Elders
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Wheelchair Sports Camp
$12-$26, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.

