The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Lorde brings her Melodrama World Tour to the Pepsi Center tonight, Monday, March 5, with Run the Jewels and Tove Styrke opening. Rapper G-Eazy is at 1STBANK Center on Tuesday and country singer Justin Moore is at 1STBANK on Thursday. Guitarist and singer James Blood Ulmer, who worked with jazz legend Ornette Coleman, is at Dazzle for two nights, Wheelchair Sports Camp is at Ophelia's, Bully is at the Larimer Lounge and Vulfpeck's Theo Katzman is at Lost Lake. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, MARCH 5
Lorde
$39.50-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
Between the Buried and Me
$25, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Watain
$25, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Slaves
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Bully
$15.75, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Theo Katzman
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Alex Cameron
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
TUESDAY, MARCH 6
G-Eazy
$49.50-$64.45, 7 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield
Awolnation
$32.25-$36.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
We Came as Romans
$20-$22, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Good Old War
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7
Ramzoid
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Igor & Red Elvises
$10-$100, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
James Blood Ulmer (also March 8)
$20-$45, 8 p.m., Dazzle
THURSDAY, MARCH 8
Justin Moore
$32.25-$42.25, 7:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center
Why Don't We
$29.50-$35, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Soulection Radio Tour
$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Elders
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Wheelchair Sports Camp
$12-$26, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
