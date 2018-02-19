The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Margo Price performs at the Fox Theatre on Tuesday and at the Bluebird Theater on Wednesday.

Jazz-funk collective Snarky Puppy plays shows in Denver and Boulder this week, as does country singer Margo Price. Drummer Antonio Sánchez performs his score of Birdman, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination, live at the Newman Center for Performing Arts on Thursday. And if you happen to be in Avon tonight, Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo is playing a solo acoustic show at Agave. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19