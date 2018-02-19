 


Margo Price performs at the Fox Theatre on Tuesday and at the Bluebird Theater on Wednesday.
Margo Price performs at the Fox Theatre on Tuesday and at the Bluebird Theater on Wednesday.
Kenzie Bruce

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | February 19, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

Jazz-funk collective Snarky Puppy plays shows in Denver and Boulder this week, as does country singer Margo Price. Drummer Antonio Sánchez performs his score of Birdman, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination, live at the Newman Center for Performing Arts on Thursday. And if you happen to be in Avon tonight, Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo is playing a solo acoustic show at Agave. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Jorma Kaukonen
$38-$40, 8 p.m., L2 Church

Bahamas
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Rivers Cuomo
$25, 9 p.m., Agave, Avon

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Walk the Moon
$29.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Snarky Puppy
$35, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Margo Price
$20-$25, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Mac Sabbath
$16-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Busty & the Bass
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Snarky Puppy
$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Pop Evil
$22.50-$25, 6:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall

LP
$22-$25, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Margo Price
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Paula Cole
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Brent Faiyaz
$20-$50, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Brockhampton
$28.50-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Travelin' McCourys
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Antonio Sanchez
$16-$29, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts

White Dwarf
$10, 7 p.m., Moon Room

The Ghost of Paul Revere
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.

