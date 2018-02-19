The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Jazz-funk collective Snarky Puppy plays shows in Denver and Boulder this week, as does country singer Margo Price. Drummer Antonio Sánchez performs his score of Birdman, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination, live at the Newman Center for Performing Arts on Thursday. And if you happen to be in Avon tonight, Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo is playing a solo acoustic show at Agave. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19
Jorma Kaukonen
$38-$40, 8 p.m., L2 Church
Bahamas
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Rivers Cuomo
$25, 9 p.m., Agave, Avon
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20
Walk the Moon
$29.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Snarky Puppy
$35, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Margo Price
$20-$25, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Mac Sabbath
$16-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Busty & the Bass
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21
Snarky Puppy
$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Pop Evil
$22.50-$25, 6:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall
LP
$22-$25, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Margo Price
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Paula Cole
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Brent Faiyaz
$20-$50, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22
Brockhampton
$28.50-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Travelin' McCourys
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Antonio Sanchez
$16-$29, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts
White Dwarf
$10, 7 p.m., Moon Room
The Ghost of Paul Revere
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!