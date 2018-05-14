 


Nikki Lane is at Globe Hall on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Nikki Lane is at Globe Hall on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | May 14, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

303 Music Fest is at the Church on Thursday with headliners StéLouse and Trev Rich, while twenty-year-old R&B singer Khalid headlines at Red Rocks tonight. This week's lineup also includes TesseracT at Summit Music Hall, Nikki Lane at Globe Hall for two nights, Joey Bada$$ at the Ogden Theatre and Brian Jonestown Massacre at the Gothic Theatre. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, MAY 14

Khalid
$60.95-$66, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Smallpools and Great Good Fine Ok
$18-$22, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

Counterfeit
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

TUESDAY, MAY 15

TesseracT
$22.50-$25, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Sango
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Nikki Lane (also May 16)
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Born Ruffians
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Trumpet Summit (also May 16)
$15-$35, 6 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, MAY 16

Belanova & Moenia
$35, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Tyrone Wells
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

TV Girl
$10-$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive

THURSDAY, MAY 17

Three Dog Night
$45.50-$89.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Joey Bada$$
$25-$27, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Brian Jonestown Massacre
$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Thatre, Englewood

303 Music Fest
$15-$50, 7 p.m., The Church

Trapt
$15-$50, 8 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Harry Tuft
$10, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Tropidelic
$13-$15, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

