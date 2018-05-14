The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

303 Music Fest is at the Church on Thursday with headliners StéLouse and Trev Rich, while twenty-year-old R&B singer Khalid headlines at Red Rocks tonight. This week's lineup also includes TesseracT at Summit Music Hall, Nikki Lane at Globe Hall for two nights, Joey Bada$$ at the Ogden Theatre and Brian Jonestown Massacre at the Gothic Theatre. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, MAY 14
Khalid
$60.95-$66, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Smallpools and Great Good Fine Ok
$18-$22, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater
Counterfeit
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
TUESDAY, MAY 15
TesseracT
$22.50-$25, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Sango
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Nikki Lane (also May 16)
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Born Ruffians
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Trumpet Summit (also May 16)
$15-$35, 6 p.m., Dazzle
WEDNESDAY, MAY 16
Belanova & Moenia
$35, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Tyrone Wells
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
TV Girl
$10-$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive
THURSDAY, MAY 17
Three Dog Night
$45.50-$89.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Joey Bada$$
$25-$27, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Brian Jonestown Massacre
$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Thatre, Englewood
303 Music Fest
$15-$50, 7 p.m., The Church
Trapt
$15-$50, 8 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Harry Tuft
$10, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Tropidelic
$13-$15, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
