The Best Concerts in Denver This Week
|
Primus plays at the Fox Theatre and Red Rocks this week.
Brandon Marshall
It's a great week for fans of Les Claypool, as he'll be with Primus at the Fox Theatre for a sold-out show tonight, at Red Rocks tomorrow, and with Sean Lennon as part of the Claypool Lennon Delirium on Wednesday, back at the Fox. This week's lineup also includes Starlito and Don Trip at Cervantes' tonight, Tift Merritt at the Soiled Dove on Tuesday, and Kehlani at the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, MAY 15
Starlito and Don Trip
$30-$50, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Tape Face
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Primus
Tickets part of two-day pass with Red Rocks show, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre
Decrepit Birth
$14-$16, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Frontier Ruckus
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
TUESDAY, MAY 16
Primus
$39.95-$45.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Wale
$$28-$32, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
LP
$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Flaw
$12-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Tift Merritt
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Sam Outlaw
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Fenech-Soler
$15, 7 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
Kehlani
$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Amon Amarth
$27.50-$32.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
The Claypool Lennon Delirium
$36.50, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Eliane Elias Trio (also May 18)
$37-$42, 6 & 8 p.m., Dazzle
THURSDAY, MAY 18
ill-esha
$20, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater
Start Making Sense
$15-$17, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Ab-Soul
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Xandria
$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Weeks
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
