The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Five Red Rocks Security-Line Hacks


The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Monday, May 15, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Primus plays at the Fox Theatre and Red Rocks this week.
Primus plays at the Fox Theatre and Red Rocks this week.
Brandon Marshall
It's a great week for fans of Les Claypool, as he'll be with Primus at the Fox Theatre for a sold-out show tonight, at Red Rocks tomorrow, and with Sean Lennon as part of the Claypool Lennon Delirium on Wednesday, back at the Fox. This week's lineup also includes Starlito and Don Trip at Cervantes' tonight, Tift Merritt at the Soiled Dove on Tuesday, and Kehlani at the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, MAY 15

Starlito and Don Trip
$30-$50, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Tape Face
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Primus
Tickets part of two-day pass with Red Rocks show, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre

Decrepit Birth
$14-$16, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Frontier Ruckus
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

TUESDAY, MAY 16

Primus
$39.95-$45.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Wale
$$28-$32, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

LP
$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Flaw
$12-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Tift Merritt
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Sam Outlaw
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Fenech-Soler
$15, 7 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

Kehlani
$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Amon Amarth
$27.50-$32.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

The Claypool Lennon Delirium
$36.50, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder                    

Eliane Elias Trio (also May 18)
$37-$42, 6 & 8 p.m., Dazzle

THURSDAY, MAY 18

ill-esha
$20,  9 p.m., Oriental Theater

Start Making Sense
$15-$17, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Ab-Soul
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Xandria
$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Weeks
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

