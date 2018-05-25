 


Taylor Swift returns to Denver tonight.
Taylor Swift returns to Denver tonight.
Eric Gruneisen

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | May 25, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

Taylor Swift headlines Sports Authority Field at Mile High tonight with Camila Cabello and Charli XCX opening, and James Taylor & His All Star Band take over Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre for the night on Sunday (Bonnie Raitt was originally slated to open for Taylor but had to back out because of health reasons). This weekend's lineup also includes three nights of the Disco Biscuits (two at the Ogden Theatre and one at Red Rocks), the Fab Four, a Beatles tribute at Levitt Pavilion, and Denver Day of Rock, which returns to the 16th Street Mall on Saturday with acts like Elle King, Della Rae, Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers, Nicole Atkins and more. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, MAY 25

Taylor Swift
$45.50-$595, Sports Authority Field at Mile High

The Devil Makes Three
$42-$55, 7 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Yheti
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Cuco
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Wildermiss
$13, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Amber Mark
$13-$15, Marquis Theater

International Bob Dylan Tribute Festival
$115-$200, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Brent Cobb & Them
$12-$15, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall

SATURDAY, MAY 26

Emancipator Ensemble
$30-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

The Fab Four
$20-$55, Levitt Pavilion Denver

Denver Day of Rock
Free, 2:30 p.m., 16th Street Mall

Combichrist
$24-$150, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

Horse Feathers
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Jadakiss's Birthday Bash
$27-$240, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Eric Lindell and the Grand Nationals
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

The Lighthouse and the Whale
$12-$14, 9:30 p.m., Lost Lake

SUNDAY, MAY 27

James Taylor & His All-Star Band
$41-$150.50, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

The Disco Biscuits
$46-$89.50, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Teddy Afro & Abugida Band
$40-$100, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Company of Thieves
$15-$50, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Cozz
$20-$22.50, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.

