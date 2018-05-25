The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Taylor Swift headlines Sports Authority Field at Mile High tonight with Camila Cabello and Charli XCX opening, and James Taylor & His All Star Band take over Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre for the night on Sunday (Bonnie Raitt was originally slated to open for Taylor but had to back out because of health reasons). This weekend's lineup also includes three nights of the Disco Biscuits (two at the Ogden Theatre and one at Red Rocks), the Fab Four, a Beatles tribute at Levitt Pavilion, and Denver Day of Rock, which returns to the 16th Street Mall on Saturday with acts like Elle King, Della Rae, Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers, Nicole Atkins and more. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, MAY 25
Taylor Swift
$45.50-$595, Sports Authority Field at Mile High
The Devil Makes Three
$42-$55, 7 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Yheti
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Cuco
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Wildermiss
$13, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Amber Mark
$13-$15, Marquis Theater
International Bob Dylan Tribute Festival
$115-$200, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Brent Cobb & Them
$12-$15, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall
SATURDAY, MAY 26
Emancipator Ensemble
$30-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
The Fab Four
$20-$55, Levitt Pavilion Denver
Denver Day of Rock
Free, 2:30 p.m., 16th Street Mall
Combichrist
$24-$150, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
Horse Feathers
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Jadakiss's Birthday Bash
$27-$240, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Eric Lindell and the Grand Nationals
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
The Lighthouse and the Whale
$12-$14, 9:30 p.m., Lost Lake
SUNDAY, MAY 27
James Taylor & His All-Star Band
$41-$150.50, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
The Disco Biscuits
$46-$89.50, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Teddy Afro & Abugida Band
$40-$100, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Company of Thieves
$15-$50, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Cozz
$20-$22.50, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
