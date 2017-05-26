menu

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Everclear’s Art Alexakis Gives a Damn About His Lyrics


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Friday, May 26, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Westword Staff
ODESZA takes over Red Rocks for two nights this weekend.
ODESZA takes over Red Rocks for two nights this weekend.
Miles Chrisinger
A A

Seattle-based electronic duo ODESZA take over Red Rocks on Saturday and Sunday, while Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson teams up with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks tonight. This weekend's lineup also includes Justin Townes Earle (son of Steve Earle), Lost Walks, Digable Planets, Deke Dickerson and Denver Day of Rock, which will showcase Nick Waterhouse, JD McPherson, Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers, the Railbenders and more. See our full picks below, and go to our calendar for more of this weekend's terrific events.

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson with the Colorado Symphony
$11-$14, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Memorial Weekend Jump Off
$40-$65, 8:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Upcoming Events

Digable Planets
$25-$35, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

One Flew West and My Body Sings Electric
$12/$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Justin Townes Earle
$23, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Destruction
$17-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Shaloms (Ramones tribute)
$10, 9:30 p.m., hi-dive

Smino
$12.50-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Tinsley Ellis: Blues is Dead
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

SATURDAY, MAY 27

ODESZA (also May 28)
$49.95, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Denver Day of Rock
Free, 12 p.m., 16th Street Mall

Goth Prom
$25-$75, 8 p.m., EXDO Events Center

Malaa
$20-$30, 10 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Decadon
$18, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater

Tellerpalooza
$15, 4:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Lost Walks
$12, 9:30 p.m., hi-dive

Allegeaon
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Moon Room

Pan Astral
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Walnut Room

Matthew Logan Vasquez
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, MAY 28

Zebbler Encanti Experience
$15/$18, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

International Bob Dylan Tribute Festival
$12, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater

Merchandise
$12-$14, 7 p.m., hi-dive

Jesse RS
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room

Deke Dickerson
$12.50, 9 p.m., Goosetown Tavern

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >