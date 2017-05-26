The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

ODESZA takes over Red Rocks for two nights this weekend. Miles Chrisinger

Seattle-based electronic duo ODESZA take over Red Rocks on Saturday and Sunday, while Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson teams up with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks tonight. This weekend's lineup also includes Justin Townes Earle (son of Steve Earle), Lost Walks, Digable Planets, Deke Dickerson and Denver Day of Rock, which will showcase Nick Waterhouse, JD McPherson, Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers, the Railbenders and more. See our full picks below, and go to our calendar for more of this weekend's terrific events.

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson with the Colorado Symphony

$11-$14, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Memorial Weekend Jump Off

$40-$65, 8:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Digable Planets

$25-$35, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

One Flew West and My Body Sings Electric

$12/$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Justin Townes Earle

$23, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Destruction

$17-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Shaloms (Ramones tribute)

$10, 9:30 p.m., hi-dive

Smino

$12.50-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Tinsley Ellis: Blues is Dead

$15-$20, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

SATURDAY, MAY 27

ODESZA (also May 28)

$49.95, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Denver Day of Rock

Free, 12 p.m., 16th Street Mall

Goth Prom

$25-$75, 8 p.m., EXDO Events Center

Malaa

$20-$30, 10 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Decadon

$18, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater

Tellerpalooza

$15, 4:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Lost Walks

$12, 9:30 p.m., hi-dive

Allegeaon

$12-$15, 7 p.m., Moon Room

Pan Astral

$10-$15, 8 p.m., Walnut Room

Matthew Logan Vasquez

$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, MAY 28

Zebbler Encanti Experience

$15/$18, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

International Bob Dylan Tribute Festival

$12, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater

Merchandise

$12-$14, 7 p.m., hi-dive

Jesse RS

$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room

Deke Dickerson

$12.50, 9 p.m., Goosetown Tavern

