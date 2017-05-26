The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend
ODESZA takes over Red Rocks for two nights this weekend.
Miles Chrisinger
Seattle-based electronic duo ODESZA take over Red Rocks on Saturday and Sunday, while Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson teams up with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks tonight. This weekend's lineup also includes Justin Townes Earle (son of Steve Earle), Lost Walks, Digable Planets, Deke Dickerson and Denver Day of Rock, which will showcase Nick Waterhouse, JD McPherson, Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers, the Railbenders and more. See our full picks below, and go to our calendar for more of this weekend's terrific events.
FRIDAY, MAY 26
Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson with the Colorado Symphony
$11-$14, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Memorial Weekend Jump Off
$40-$65, 8:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Digable Planets
$25-$35, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
One Flew West and My Body Sings Electric
$12/$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Justin Townes Earle
$23, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Destruction
$17-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Shaloms (Ramones tribute)
$10, 9:30 p.m., hi-dive
Smino
$12.50-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Tinsley Ellis: Blues is Dead
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
SATURDAY, MAY 27
ODESZA (also May 28)
$49.95, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Denver Day of Rock
Free, 12 p.m., 16th Street Mall
Goth Prom
$25-$75, 8 p.m., EXDO Events Center
Malaa
$20-$30, 10 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Decadon
$18, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater
Tellerpalooza
$15, 4:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Lost Walks
$12, 9:30 p.m., hi-dive
Allegeaon
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Moon Room
Pan Astral
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Walnut Room
Matthew Logan Vasquez
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SUNDAY, MAY 28
Zebbler Encanti Experience
$15/$18, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
International Bob Dylan Tribute Festival
$12, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater
Merchandise
$12-$14, 7 p.m., hi-dive
Jesse RS
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room
Deke Dickerson
$12.50, 9 p.m., Goosetown Tavern
