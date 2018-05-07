The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

P!NK, who just announced a show at the Pepsi Center next April, will be at the venue on Tuesday, while Hall & Oates and Train are there on Thursday. Actor Alan Cumming brings his band to the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday to sings songs by P!NK, Edith Piaf, Adele, Stephen Sondheim and more as part of the Legal Immigrant tour. Brazilian Girls stop at the Bluebird as part of a five-city tour in support of their new album, Let's Make Love. Also on tap this week are MGMT at the Fillmore, Smoking Popes playing an acoustic set at Larimer Lounge and Bishop Briggs at the Ogden Theatre. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, MAY 7
MGMT
$45, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
NAV
$26.75-$29.75, Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
Smoking Popes
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
TUESDAY, MAY 8
P!NK
$47.45-$207.45, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
Bishop Briggs
$25.75, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Fratellis
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Sonny Landreth (also May 9)
$20-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
WEDNESDAY, MAY 9
$uicideBoy$
$45-$85, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Alan Cumming
$39.50-$79.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Zoe
$35-$40, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Brazilian Girls
$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Tricky
$25-$28, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Eliot Lewis
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Walnut Room
Bing & Ruth
$18-$22, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, MAY 10
Hall & Oates
$25-$129.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
The Purple Xperience (Prince tribute)
$45.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Justin Townes Earle
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Soulfly
$30-$125, 6 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Kate McGarry, Art Lande & Friends
$10-$20, 6 p.m., Dazzle
Ozomatli
$30-$32, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.
