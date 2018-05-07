The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

P!NK, who just announced a show at the Pepsi Center next April, will be at the venue on Tuesday, while Hall & Oates and Train are there on Thursday. Actor Alan Cumming brings his band to the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday to sings songs by P!NK, Edith Piaf, Adele, Stephen Sondheim and more as part of the Legal Immigrant tour. Brazilian Girls stop at the Bluebird as part of a five-city tour in support of their new album, Let's Make Love. Also on tap this week are MGMT at the Fillmore, Smoking Popes playing an acoustic set at Larimer Lounge and Bishop Briggs at the Ogden Theatre. Here's our full list of picks: