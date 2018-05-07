 


P!NK is at the Pepsi Center on Tuesday.
P!NK is at the Pepsi Center on Tuesday.
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | May 7, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

P!NK, who just announced a show at the Pepsi Center next April, will be at the venue on Tuesday, while Hall & Oates and Train are there on Thursday. Actor Alan Cumming brings his band to the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday to sings songs by P!NK, Edith Piaf, Adele, Stephen Sondheim and more as part of the Legal Immigrant tour. Brazilian Girls stop at the Bluebird as part of a five-city tour in support of their new album, Let's Make Love. Also on tap this week are MGMT at the Fillmore, Smoking Popes playing an acoustic set at Larimer Lounge and Bishop Briggs at the Ogden Theatre. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, MAY 7

MGMT
$45, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

NAV
$26.75-$29.75, Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

Smoking Popes
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

TUESDAY, MAY 8

P!NK
$47.45-$207.45, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Bishop Briggs
$25.75, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Fratellis
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Sonny Landreth (also May 9)
$20-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

WEDNESDAY, MAY 9

$uicideBoy$
$45-$85, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Alan Cumming
$39.50-$79.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Zoe
$35-$40, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Brazilian Girls
$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Tricky
$25-$28, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Eliot Lewis
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Walnut Room

Bing & Ruth
$18-$22, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, MAY 10

Hall & Oates
$25-$129.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

The Purple Xperience (Prince tribute)
$45.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Justin Townes Earle
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Soulfly
$30-$125, 6 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Kate McGarry, Art Lande & Friends
$10-$20, 6 p.m., Dazzle

Ozomatli
$30-$32, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

