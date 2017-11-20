 


Morrissey headlines the Paramount Theatre tonight.
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | November 20, 2017 | 6:05am
Lets hope that Morrissey, who's canceled multiple shows in the area, shows up tonight at the Paramount Theatre. The Thanksgiving week also includes two nights of Rezz at the Ogden Theatre, two nights of jazz violinist Regina Carter performing the Ella Fitzgerald catalogue at Dazzle, The Last Waltz Revisited at the Fillmore Auditorium and Cannibal Corpse at Summit Music Hall. Here's our full list of picks:

Monday, November 20

Morrissey
$65-$99.50, 5:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

I Prevail
$25/$28, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Wailin' Jennys
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Free Throw
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Roadkill Ghost Choir
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Tuesday, November 21

Rezz (also November 22)
$22-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

In the Company of Serpents
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Televangelist
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Regina Carter's "Simply Ella" (also November 21)
$20-$45, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

Mom Jeans
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective

Wednesday, November 22

Ana Gabriel
$49-$149, 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre

The Last Waltz Revisited
$25-$30, 8:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Cannibal Corpse
$25-$28, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Trancegiving 2017
9 p.m., The Church

Git Some
$10-$13, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater

Gryffin
$20-$25.75, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Mobb Deep
$18, 8 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Flaural
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Thursday, November 23

Wonderlic
Free, 10 p.m., Appaloosa Grill

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.

