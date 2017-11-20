The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Lets hope that Morrissey, who's canceled multiple shows in the area, shows up tonight at the Paramount Theatre. The Thanksgiving week also includes two nights of Rezz at the Ogden Theatre, two nights of jazz violinist Regina Carter performing the Ella Fitzgerald catalogue at Dazzle, The Last Waltz Revisited at the Fillmore Auditorium and Cannibal Corpse at Summit Music Hall. Here's our full list of picks:
Monday, November 20
Morrissey
$65-$99.50, 5:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
I Prevail
$25/$28, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Wailin' Jennys
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Free Throw
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Roadkill Ghost Choir
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Tuesday, November 21
Rezz (also November 22)
$22-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
In the Company of Serpents
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Televangelist
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Regina Carter's "Simply Ella" (also November 21)
$20-$45, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
Mom Jeans
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective
Wednesday, November 22
Ana Gabriel
$49-$149, 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre
The Last Waltz Revisited
$25-$30, 8:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Cannibal Corpse
$25-$28, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Trancegiving 2017
9 p.m., The Church
Git Some
$10-$13, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater
Gryffin
$20-$25.75, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Mobb Deep
$18, 8 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Flaural
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Thursday, November 23
Wonderlic
Free, 10 p.m., Appaloosa Grill
