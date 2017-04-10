The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, April 10-13
|
Peelander-Z
Shannon Cottrell via LA Weekly
Bon Iver headlines the 1STBANK Center on Tuesday in support of his third album, 22, A Million, which was released last September. Chicano Batman takes over the Bluebird Theater tonight, Ganga White Night plays three Denver shows, Real Estate is at the Gothic Theatre on Wednesday and Japanese comic punk act Peelander-Z plays three Colorado shows this week, including the Marquis Theater on Thursday. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, APRIL 10
Clean Bandit
$20-$25, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Chicano Batman
$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Dave B
$12/$15, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Stolas
$12-$16, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Horisont
$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Distinguisher
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room
TUESDAY, APRIL 11
Bon Iver
$40.95-$60.50, 7:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield
Judah & the Lion
$20, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Katatonia
$25-$28, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Amorphis
$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Erra
$13-$15, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Peelander-Z
$12, 7 p.m., Hodi's Half Note, Ft. Collins
Ganja White Night
$20.75-$25, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12
Real Estate
$20. 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Hot Buttered Rum
$15/$18, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Ganga White Night (also April 13)
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
MURS
$15-$20, 7:30 p.m., Black Sheep, Colorado Springs
Oceano
$13-$15, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Television Generation
$10, 7 p.m., Moon Room
THURSDAY, APRIL 13
Luke the Knife
$25, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Quannum MCs
$18/$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Desiigner
$25/$50, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears
$18/$20, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Peelander-Z
$12-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Larry and His Flask
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Hodi's Half Note, Ft. Collins
Reverend Deadeye's Broken Spirits
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Bonnie & the Clydes
$5-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
