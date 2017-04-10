menu

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, April 10-13

Japanese Alien Band Peelander-Z Calls Denver People "Crazy"


The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, April 10-13

Monday, April 10, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Peelander-Z
Peelander-Z
Shannon Cottrell via LA Weekly
Bon Iver headlines the 1STBANK Center on Tuesday in support of his third album, 22, A Million, which was released last September. Chicano Batman takes over the Bluebird Theater tonight, Ganga White Night plays three Denver shows, Real Estate is at the Gothic Theatre on Wednesday and Japanese comic punk act Peelander-Z plays three Colorado shows this week, including the Marquis Theater on Thursday. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, APRIL 10

Clean Bandit
$20-$25, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Chicano Batman
$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Dave B
$12/$15, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Stolas
$12-$16, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Horisont
$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Distinguisher
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room

TUESDAY, APRIL 11

Bon Iver
$40.95-$60.50, 7:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield

Judah & the Lion
$20, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Katatonia
$25-$28, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Amorphis
$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Erra
$13-$15, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Peelander-Z
$12, 7 p.m., Hodi's Half Note, Ft. Collins

Ganja White Night
$20.75-$25, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

Real Estate
$20. 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Hot Buttered Rum
$15/$18, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Ganga White Night (also April 13)
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

MURS
$15-$20, 7:30 p.m., Black Sheep, Colorado Springs

Oceano
$13-$15, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Television Generation
$10, 7 p.m., Moon Room

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

Luke the Knife
$25, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Quannum MCs
$18/$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Desiigner
$25/$50, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears
$18/$20, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Peelander-Z
$12-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Larry and His Flask
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Hodi's Half Note, Ft. Collins

Reverend Deadeye's Broken Spirits
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Bonnie & the Clydes
$5-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

