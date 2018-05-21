The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Phantogram and Tycho co-headline at Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight with Poolside opening, while the Decemberists are at the venue on Tuesday. Poison and Cheap Trick are at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Todd Rundgren's Utopia reunion tour stops at the Paramount Theatre on Friday, and Streets of London Pub celebrates its twentieth anniversary with Fu Manchu on Tuesday and Wednesday and D.O.A and MDC on Friday. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, MAY 21

Phantogram and Tycho

$42-$87, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre