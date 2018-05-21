 


Phantogram performs at Red Rocks tonight.EXPAND
Phantogram performs at Red Rocks tonight.
Brandon Marshal

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | May 21, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

Phantogram and Tycho co-headline at Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight with Poolside opening, while the Decemberists are at the venue on Tuesday. Poison and Cheap Trick are at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Todd Rundgren's Utopia reunion tour stops at the Paramount Theatre on Friday, and Streets of London Pub celebrates its twentieth anniversary with Fu Manchu on Tuesday and Wednesday and D.O.A and MDC on Friday. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, MAY 21

Phantogram and Tycho
$42-$87, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sum 41
$27, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Live eTown Radio Show Taping with Hiss Golden Messenger + Chris Hillman & Herb Pedersen
$25, 7 p.m., eTown Hall

TUESDAY, MAY 22

The Decemberists
$45-$75, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Wolf Parade
$29.50-$32, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Sevendust
$28-$30, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

Kimbra
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Bhad Bhabie
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Brian Culbertson
$45-$55, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Marc Scibilia
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Don Byron
$15-$35, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

Fu Manchu (also May 23)
9 p.m., $20-$22, Streets of London

WEDNESDAY, MAY 23

Poison and Cheap Trick
$27.50-$125, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Oh Wonder
$25.75, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Wye Oak
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Hawthorne Heights
$20-$22, 5:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

Bob Log III
$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive

New Years Day
$18, 7:30 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, MAY 24

Louis the Child and Big Wild
$42.50-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Todd Rundgren's Utopia
$39.50-$89.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

The Disco Biscuits
$149.50, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness & Friends
$35, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Girl Rock Denver: Showcase Series
$15, 6:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

Michael McDermott
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

FRENSHIP
$16-$50, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

D.O.A. and MDC
$20-$22, 9 p.m., Streets of London Pub

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

