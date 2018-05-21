The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Phantogram and Tycho co-headline at Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight with Poolside opening, while the Decemberists are at the venue on Tuesday. Poison and Cheap Trick are at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Todd Rundgren's Utopia reunion tour stops at the Paramount Theatre on Friday, and Streets of London Pub celebrates its twentieth anniversary with Fu Manchu on Tuesday and Wednesday and D.O.A and MDC on Friday. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, MAY 21
Phantogram and Tycho
$42-$87, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sum 41
$27, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Live eTown Radio Show Taping with Hiss Golden Messenger + Chris Hillman & Herb Pedersen
$25, 7 p.m., eTown Hall
TUESDAY, MAY 22
The Decemberists
$45-$75, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Wolf Parade
$29.50-$32, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Sevendust
$28-$30, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
Kimbra
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Bhad Bhabie
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Brian Culbertson
$45-$55, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Marc Scibilia
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
Don Byron
$15-$35, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
Fu Manchu (also May 23)
9 p.m., $20-$22, Streets of London
WEDNESDAY, MAY 23
Poison and Cheap Trick
$27.50-$125, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Oh Wonder
$25.75, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Wye Oak
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Hawthorne Heights
$20-$22, 5:30 p.m., Marquis Theater
Bob Log III
$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive
New Years Day
$18, 7:30 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, MAY 24
Louis the Child and Big Wild
$42.50-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Todd Rundgren's Utopia
$39.50-$89.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
The Disco Biscuits
$149.50, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness & Friends
$35, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Girl Rock Denver: Showcase Series
$15, 6:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Michael McDermott
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
FRENSHIP
$16-$50, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
D.O.A. and MDC
$20-$22, 9 p.m., Streets of London Pub
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!