The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Primus and Mastodon kick off their co-headlining tour on Sunday at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and the Grateful Dead's Phil Lesh is at the venue on Saturday night. Also on tap this weekend are the Lawrence Arms at the Oriental Theater, Alice Glass at the Fox Theatre and Flatbush Zombies at the Ogden Theatre, and Porlolo will celebrate the release of its new EP at Lost Lake. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, MAY 4
Twiddle and Stick Figure
$42-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Flatbush Zombies
$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Women Rock Boulder
$25-$30, Boulder Theater, Boulder
Del the Funky Homosapien
$18-$22, Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Fiji and Morgan Heritage
$28-$30, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Over the Castle
$10, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
John Németh
$21-$23, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Porlolo (EP release)
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
Bottesini Project and Joshua Trinidad Trio
$7 p.m., 6 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera
SATURDAY, MAY 5
Phil Lesh & the Terrapin Family Band
$55-$99.50, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
K.Flay
$22-$89, 7:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall
The Unified Field
$20-$25, 8:45 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Itchy-O Sci-Fi Freakout
$24-$40, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater
Alice Glass
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Jukebox the Ghost
$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Al Scorch
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Los Mocochetes
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Joey DeFrancesco Trio (also May 6)
$15-$35, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
Big Sandy and His Fly Right Boys
$10, 9 p.m., Goosetown Tavern
SUNDAY, MAY 6
Primus and Mastodon
$41.50-$79.50, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
The Lawrence Arms
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Hovvdy and Half Waif
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
