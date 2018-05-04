 


Primus is at Red Rocks on Sunday.
Primus is at Red Rocks on Sunday.
Aaron Thackeray

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | May 4, 2018 | 6:18am
AA

Primus and Mastodon kick off their co-headlining tour on Sunday at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and the Grateful Dead's Phil Lesh is at the venue on Saturday night. Also on tap this weekend are the Lawrence Arms at the Oriental Theater, Alice Glass at the Fox Theatre and Flatbush Zombies at the Ogden Theatre, and Porlolo will celebrate the release of its new EP at Lost Lake. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, MAY 4

Twiddle and Stick Figure
$42-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Flatbush Zombies
$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Women Rock Boulder
$25-$30, Boulder Theater, Boulder

Del the Funky Homosapien
$18-$22, Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Fiji and Morgan Heritage
$28-$30, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Over the Castle
$10, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

John Németh
$21-$23, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Porlolo (EP release)
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

Bottesini Project and Joshua Trinidad Trio
$7 p.m., 6 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera

SATURDAY, MAY 5

Phil Lesh & the Terrapin Family Band
$55-$99.50, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

K.Flay
$22-$89, 7:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall

The Unified Field
$20-$25, 8:45 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Itchy-O Sci-Fi Freakout
$24-$40, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater

Alice Glass
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Jukebox the Ghost
$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Al Scorch
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Los Mocochetes
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Joey DeFrancesco Trio (also May 6)
$15-$35, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

Big Sandy and His Fly Right Boys
$10, 9 p.m., Goosetown Tavern

SUNDAY, MAY 6

Primus and Mastodon
$41.50-$79.50, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

The Lawrence Arms
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Hovvdy and Half Waif
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge


Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.

