The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Primus and Mastodon kick off their co-headlining tour on Sunday at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and the Grateful Dead's Phil Lesh is at the venue on Saturday night. Also on tap this weekend are the Lawrence Arms at the Oriental Theater, Alice Glass at the Fox Theatre and Flatbush Zombies at the Ogden Theatre, and Porlolo will celebrate the release of its new EP at Lost Lake. See our full list of picks below.