Global Dub Festival returns to Red Rocks on Saturday.EXPAND
Global Dub Festival returns to Red Rocks on Saturday.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | May 11, 2018 | 8:00am
It's a good weekend for EDM at Red Rocks, with Tchami and Malaa there tonight and the Global Dub Festival, with headliners Ganja White Night and Zomboy, at the venue on Saturday. The three-day Spread the Word Music Festival starts today with a lineup that includes Jeff Austin Band, Everyone Orchestra, A-Mac & the Height, Bass Physics, Magic Beans and more. Swallow Hill's three-day Ukefest continues this weekend with concerts and workshops. Also on tap are Modest Mouse, Charly Bliss and Sofi Tukker. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, MAY 11

Tchami and Malaa
$35-$85, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Spread the World Festival (also May 12 and 13)
$20-$50, 12 p.m., Fox Street Compound

Ganja White Night
$24-$32, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Sofi Tukker
$21-$126, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Punk is Dad
$12-$120, 8:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

Futurebirds
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Charly Bliss
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

11th Annual Denver Ukefest (also May 12)
$75-$140, 7:30 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Slim Cessna's Auto Club (also May 12)
$12-$15, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

Andy Sydow
$10-$12, 8:30 p.m., Lost Lake

John Raymond & Real Feels
$10-$25, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

SATURDAY, MAY 12

Global Dub Festival
$39.50-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Start Making Sense
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Everyone's Dead
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Jackopierce
$32.50-$37.50, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die
$20-$23, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, MAY 13

Modest Mouse
$45.50-$79.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Todrick Hall
$32, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

TYR
$20-$22, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Candyrat Guitar Night
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

George Fitzgerald
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

