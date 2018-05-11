The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

It's a good weekend for EDM at Red Rocks, with Tchami and Malaa there tonight and the Global Dub Festival, with headliners Ganja White Night and Zomboy, at the venue on Saturday. The three-day Spread the Word Music Festival starts today with a lineup that includes Jeff Austin Band, Everyone Orchestra, A-Mac & the Height, Bass Physics, Magic Beans and more. Swallow Hill's three-day Ukefest continues this weekend with concerts and workshops. Also on tap are Modest Mouse, Charly Bliss and Sofi Tukker. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, MAY 11
Tchami and Malaa
$35-$85, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Spread the World Festival (also May 12 and 13)
$20-$50, 12 p.m., Fox Street Compound
Ganja White Night
$24-$32, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Sofi Tukker
$21-$126, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Punk is Dad
$12-$120, 8:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
Futurebirds
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Charly Bliss
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
11th Annual Denver Ukefest (also May 12)
$75-$140, 7:30 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Slim Cessna's Auto Club (also May 12)
$12-$15, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
Andy Sydow
$10-$12, 8:30 p.m., Lost Lake
John Raymond & Real Feels
$10-$25, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
SATURDAY, MAY 12
Global Dub Festival
$39.50-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Start Making Sense
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Everyone's Dead
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Jackopierce
$32.50-$37.50, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die
$20-$23, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SUNDAY, MAY 13
Modest Mouse
$45.50-$79.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Todrick Hall
$32, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
TYR
$20-$22, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Candyrat Guitar Night
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
George Fitzgerald
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.
