The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Norwegian producer/DJ Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll, aka Kygo, headlines Red Rocks on Tuesday as part of his Kids in Love tour with Alan Walker, while legendary rappers Eric B. and Rakim are at the Fillmore Auditorium on Thursday. Also on tap this week are Khruangbin at the Bluebird Theater, SFJAZZ Collective playing the music of Miles Davis and original compositions at Lone Tree Arts Center, and Tune-Yards at the Boulder Theater. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, APRIL 23
Carpenter Brut
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Eighth Blackbird
$40, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center
Khruangbin
$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
TUESDAY, APRIL 24
Tom Misch
$23.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Big Thief
$16.75-$18.75, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Skizzy Mars
$20-$79, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Gora Gora Orkestar
$6, 9 p.m., Lion's Lair
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 25
Kygo
$75, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
King Krule
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Sons of Apollo
$25/$50, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Big. K.R.I.T.
$25-$77, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Colter Wall
$17-$19, 8 p.m, Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Jessie Ware
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
SFJAZZ Collective
$33-$55, 8 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center, Lone Tree
Whores
$12-$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive
THURSDAY, APRIL 26
Eric B. & Rakim
$29-$87, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Marian Hill
$32-$34, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Tune-Yards
$25-$30, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater
Maxo Kream
$18-$50, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
The Brevet
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.
