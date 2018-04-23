 


Tune-Yards headlines the Boulder Theater on Thursday.
Tune-Yards headlines the Boulder Theater on Thursday.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | April 23, 2018 | 6:09am
AA

Norwegian producer/DJ Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll, aka Kygo, headlines Red Rocks on Tuesday as part of his Kids in Love tour with Alan Walker, while legendary rappers Eric B. and Rakim are at the Fillmore Auditorium on Thursday. Also on tap this week are Khruangbin at the Bluebird Theater, SFJAZZ Collective playing the music of Miles Davis and original compositions at Lone Tree Arts Center, and Tune-Yards at the Boulder Theater. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, APRIL 23

Carpenter Brut
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Eighth Blackbird
$40, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center

Khruangbin
$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

TUESDAY, APRIL 24

Tom Misch
$23.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Big Thief
$16.75-$18.75, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Skizzy Mars
$20-$79, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Gora Gora Orkestar
$6, 9 p.m., Lion's Lair

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 25

Kygo
$75, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

King Krule
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Sons of Apollo
$25/$50, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Big. K.R.I.T.
$25-$77, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Colter Wall
$17-$19, 8 p.m, Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Jessie Ware
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

SFJAZZ Collective
$33-$55, 8 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center, Lone Tree

Whores
$12-$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive

THURSDAY, APRIL 26

Eric B. & Rakim
$29-$87, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Marian Hill
$32-$34, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Tune-Yards
$25-$30, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater

Maxo Kream
$18-$50, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

The Brevet
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

