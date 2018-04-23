The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Norwegian producer/DJ Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll, aka Kygo, headlines Red Rocks on Tuesday as part of his Kids in Love tour with Alan Walker, while legendary rappers Eric B. and Rakim are at the Fillmore Auditorium on Thursday. Also on tap this week are Khruangbin at the Bluebird Theater, SFJAZZ Collective playing the music of Miles Davis and original compositions at Lone Tree Arts Center, and Tune-Yards at the Boulder Theater. Here's our full list of picks: