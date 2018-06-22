 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Last year's Westword Music Showcase.EXPAND
Last year's Westword Music Showcase.
Aaron Thackeray

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | June 22, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

The 24th annual Westword Music Showcase is this Saturday and includes national acts like Galantis, the Front Bottoms, Joywave and Sunflower Bean, as well as some of the best local talent at multiple stages around the Golden Triangle neighborhood. Also on tap this weekend are Widespread Panic's annual Red Rocks shows, the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, one of the best of its kind in the country, Blues From the Top in Winter Park (with Kenny Wayne Shepherd, North Mississippi Allstars, Vintage Trouble and more) and I Love the ’90s at Fiddler's Green, which includes Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa, Montell Jordan, Biz Markie and more.

Related Stories

FRIDAY, JUNE 22

Widespread Panic (also June 23 and 24)
Sold out, 7 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Home Free
$19.50-$199.50, 7 p.m. Levitt Pavilion Denver

Telluride Bluegrass Festival (also June 23 and 24)
$85-$240, 12 p.m.,Telluride Town Park

Mary Chapin Carptenter
$49-$64, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

Mikey Lion
$27.50-$55, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Street Dogs
$17-$19, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

The New Orleans Suspects
$22-$25, 10 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Pink Hawks and Wheelchair Sports Camp
$13-$24, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

SATURDAY, JUNE 23

Westword Music Showcase
$55-$85, 12 p.m., Golden Triangle Neighborhood

Westword Music Showcase After-Party
$20-$22, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

I Love the ’90s
$25-$89.50, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

Blues From the Top
$30-$185, 10 a.m., Hideaway Park, Winter Park

Tech N9ne
$37-$40, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Stars
$20.75, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Halo-Halo
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Trve Brewing's 6th Anniversary Bacchanal
$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Jon Snodgrass and His Buddies
$5-$12, 9 p.m., Streets of London Pub

SUNDAY, JUNE 24

Summer Song Festival
$19.50-$55, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

The O'Jays
$36/$46, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton

Joshua Redman Quartet
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Dave Barnes
$25-$28, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

The Raven & the Writing Desk
$8, 9 p.m., Lion's Lair


Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >