The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The 24th annual Westword Music Showcase is this Saturday and includes national acts like Galantis, the Front Bottoms, Joywave and Sunflower Bean, as well as some of the best local talent at multiple stages around the Golden Triangle neighborhood. Also on tap this weekend are Widespread Panic's annual Red Rocks shows, the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, one of the best of its kind in the country, Blues From the Top in Winter Park (with Kenny Wayne Shepherd, North Mississippi Allstars, Vintage Trouble and more) and I Love the ’90s at Fiddler's Green, which includes Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa, Montell Jordan, Biz Markie and more.