The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The 24th annual Westword Music Showcase is this Saturday and includes national acts like Galantis, the Front Bottoms, Joywave and Sunflower Bean, as well as some of the best local talent at multiple stages around the Golden Triangle neighborhood. Also on tap this weekend are Widespread Panic's annual Red Rocks shows, the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, one of the best of its kind in the country, Blues From the Top in Winter Park (with Kenny Wayne Shepherd, North Mississippi Allstars, Vintage Trouble and more) and I Love the ’90s at Fiddler's Green, which includes Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa, Montell Jordan, Biz Markie and more.
FRIDAY, JUNE 22
Widespread Panic (also June 23 and 24)
Sold out, 7 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Home Free
$19.50-$199.50, 7 p.m. Levitt Pavilion Denver
Telluride Bluegrass Festival (also June 23 and 24)
$85-$240, 12 p.m.,Telluride Town Park
Mary Chapin Carptenter
$49-$64, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
Mikey Lion
$27.50-$55, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Street Dogs
$17-$19, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
The New Orleans Suspects
$22-$25, 10 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Pink Hawks and Wheelchair Sports Camp
$13-$24, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
SATURDAY, JUNE 23
Westword Music Showcase
$55-$85, 12 p.m., Golden Triangle Neighborhood
Westword Music Showcase After-Party
$20-$22, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
I Love the ’90s
$25-$89.50, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
Blues From the Top
$30-$185, 10 a.m., Hideaway Park, Winter Park
Tech N9ne
$37-$40, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Stars
$20.75, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Halo-Halo
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Trve Brewing's 6th Anniversary Bacchanal
$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Jon Snodgrass and His Buddies
$5-$12, 9 p.m., Streets of London Pub
SUNDAY, JUNE 24
Summer Song Festival
$19.50-$55, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
The O'Jays
$36/$46, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton
Joshua Redman Quartet
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Dave Barnes
$25-$28, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
The Raven & the Writing Desk
$8, 9 p.m., Lion's Lair
