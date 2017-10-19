The Ten Best Electronic Music Shows in Denver This Fall

In Colorado, summer is known as the season for all stripes of electronic music because of the nonstop festivals, outdoor concerts and Red Rocks shows, but cooler weather and spookier vibes mean even more great shows in our city's wildest clubs and warehouse spaces. Here are a few of the upcoming, not-to-miss electronic music events in the coming months.

Deadmau5

Beta Nightclub, 1909 Blake Street

Friday, October 20

Everyone's favorite hype DJ, Deadmau5 still has some underground appeal, only now he's a lot more famous. He'll be at Red Rocks on Thursday and Friday, October 19 and 20, but after the Friday show, he'll head down the hill to Beta to crank out dubstep bangers and pop remixes for the club faithful. No Mana and Blackgummy will warm the place up for him.

Lauren Zwicky will perform at the Black Lodge under the name L.A. Zwicky. Anna Stein

The Black Lodge

The Black Box, 314 East 13th Avenue

Friday, October 20

Those who want to get weird with some David Lynch-themed music, doughnuts, coffee, PBR and red curtains should mark their calendars for October 20. Deejayed by event planner Ginger Perry and local entertainer L.A. Zwicky, the show will spotlight music from some of Lynch's spookiest films as well as some other fitting music.

Despise

VIBeRATION

The Black Box, 314 East 13th Avenue

Friday, October 20

While the Lounge at the Black Box gets spooky with David Lynch aesthetics, the main room will be taken over by masters of drum-and-bass and dubstep. Anna Morgan, the New Yorker known for throwing massive parties and playing jungle, is headlining, and local Denver drum-and-bass icon Despise is opening, along with Hot Moxie, DRTY HBTZ and DJ Synchronicity.

HELLoween Ball

Bar Standard, 1037 Broadway

Saturday, October 28

This goth Halloween party is epic, boasting two floors and four rooms of music. Catering to all types of creeps and weirdos, the event will include an industrial pop and contemporary goth room, a dark room, an ’80s room and a green room. The horrors that await those who enter are unknown until the dreaded night itself. L.A. goth legend TR/ST is the big name on the bill.

Sorted

Cluster Studios, 3881 Steele Street

Saturday, October 21

Sorted is one of Denver's few remaining underground warehouse parties. Although the organizers behind it have thrown a few shows at the Black Box, their events typically take place outside of clubs so they can go later and harder. This year's Sorted won't disappoint, with sound-system legend Peverelist headlining and Hodge and Acre warming up the decks.



Riva Starr

Club Vinyl, 1082 Broadway

Saturday, November 4

London-based producer Riva Starr is headed to Denver for one night only at Club Vinyl, and die-hard fans have no doubt been counting down. Known for his record label, Snatch!, as well as working with prolific pop stars and making his own unique house beats, Starr is talented and well known, but still does his own thing musically.

Skream

Beta Nightclub, 1909 Blake Street

Sunday, November 5

Although he got his start as a wild and rowdy dubstep DJ, Skream now spends most of his time playing and making more down-tempo house and techno. He will grace Denver with a very special open-to-close set in November, no doubt playing classic dub, bangers, house, and everything in between. And he'll look classy doing it.



Truth & Youngsta

The Black Box, 314 East 13th Avenue

Tuesday, November 7

Truth and Youngsta are two of the biggest names in dubstep — Truth because the duo is driving the sound of modern deep, dark and dangerous music, and Youngsta because he is a pioneer of underground dubstep as we know it today. Now the well-known Truth has joined forces with Youngsta to record a new project, and they are having the launch party for the album right here in town, at the Black Box. Jump on this one, as it will fill up fast.

The Black Box 1 Year

The Black Box, 314 East 13th Avenue

Saturday, November 18

The Black Box is only one year old, but it's already earned a serious reputation as an underground electronic venue. It definitely helps that the club was started by Sub.mission, the booking agency that was already killing it in town when it comes to booking drum-and-bass and dubstep. The venue's anniversary party will showcase dubstep legends including Quest, Silkie, Sleeper and more.

LTJ Bukem Justin Griffith, Wikipedia

LTJ Bukem

The Black Box, 314 East 13th Avenue

Friday, December 1

Fall's electronic-music season will wrap up with one of the biggest legends slaying it at a small club, LTJ Bukem, a pioneer of drum-and-bass. Since the ’90s, Bukem has made catchy, up-tempo and jazz-influenced dance music that has inspired generations of producers and DJs since.

