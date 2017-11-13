Ten Places to Party on Thanksgiving Eve

Thanksgiving Eve has long been one of the biggest bar nights of the year. Whether you're up for a party that's for a good cause, hearing one of world's best trance DJs, seeing a legendary death metal band or dressing up in ski gear and listening to '80s tunes, take your pick of any of these things happening the night before Turkey Day.

The Last Waltz Revisited,

7 p.m.

$25/$30

Fillmore Auditorium

Since 2005, Polytoxic and dozens of guest musicians have been recreating the Band's legendary Martin Scorsese-directed concert film, The Last Waltz.

Rezz

$22

8 p.m.

Ogden Theatre

The 22-year-old Canadian producer Rezz, who got her start Deejaying as a teen, plays the second of two nights at the Ogden Theatre.

Cannibal Corpse

$20

9 p.m.

Summit Music Hall

New York-based band Cannibal Corpse has been churning out brutal death metal for nearly three decades.

Trancegiving 2017

9 p.m.

$20 and up

The Church

The fourteenth annual event spotlights legendary trance DJ Markus Schulz.

GTA

9 p.m.

$20

Temple Nightclub

Matt Toth and Julio Mejia make up the Miami-based DJ duo GTA that delves into trap, hip-hop, electro house and dub.

'80s Thanksgiving Ski Party

9 p.m.

ViewHouse Centennial

At the '80s Thanksgiving Ski Party, DJs spin '80s tunes. If you wear ski gear, you get one free Sons of 1858 beer. Drink specials include $3 Bud Lights and Breckenridge drafts. Single-day ski pass giveaways to Breckenridge Ski Resort are part of this party's package.

Drinksgiving Thanksgiving Eve Party

9 p.m.

ViewHouse Ballpark

Drink specials include $3 Bud Light and Breckenridge seasonal beers, and yes, there are more single-day ski pass giveaways to Breckenridge Ski Resort at this party at ViewHouse Ballpark.

Git Some

9 p.m.

$10 to $13

Oriental Theater

Loud and fast rules with Git Some, which will be joined by Fast Eddy and Jane Doe for this concert at the Oriental Theater.

Wine Down Wednesdays Holiday Edition

9 p.m.

$10 to $17

The Living Room

DJ Shadoe and KDJ Above spin the hottest in hip-hop, neo-soul, R&B and Top 40.

FriendsGIVing AKA the Perfect Party

6 p.m.

$50 to $100

Union Denver

Giving Is Value (GIV) hosts this open-bar party where ticket sales go to help feed people in need on Thanksgiving.