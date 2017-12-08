Denver's Best Venues for House, Trance, Techno and Indie Dance

The Mile High has a thriving dance community, with every flavor of music you could want. Whether you’re into the boots and cats of house music, the soaring synths of trance, the industrial drum beats of techno or the poppy vocals of indie dance, Denver’s got your electronic-music cravings covered. Here are some of the best nights in Denver for house, trance, techno and indie dance music.

Jack Mode Mondays at Pearl’s

9 p.m.

No cover

21+

Every Monday night at Pearl’s, the crew “bumps house music," inviting people to "drink, dance and shout all night.” This casual industry night has a ladies-drink-free hour from 10 to 11 p.m. and shot-and-a-beer deals til close. The vibe is chill, the people are friendly, the music is fresh, and the drinks are cheap.

GRiZ plays a secret set at Bar Standard. Aaron Thackeray

Steam Wednesdays at Bar Standard

7 p.m.

No cover

21+

This is a great way to celebrate hump day, featuring a fresh mix of local residents with monthly national guests. Ian’s Pizza sponsors a pizza party once a month so you can get down on pie while grooving to a variety of electronic dance styles. This Baker neighborhood bar has a loyal regular crowd, so it feels like a family affair on Wednesday nights. The DJs always play a good mix of old- and new-school tracks, and you’re bound to discover a new artist to follow. Did we mention there’s pizza?

EXPAND Milk Bar's underground room is the perfect setting for techno nights. Danielle Webster

Underground Thursdays at Milk Bar

9 p.m.

No cover

21+

Located in the basement of Bar Standard, Milk is a unique multi-room club, often referred to as Denver’s “goth bar.” While the bar is a nod to Clockwork Orange and caters to an eccentric crowd, it also puts on the longest-running tencho/tech-house dance party in Denver. The ambience is reason enough to head to this event. With elegantly upholstered couches built around dimly lit cement walls, it’s hard to remember you’re not in a decked-out basement in Detroit. Meet new and interesting people while having your ears massaged with cool industrial sounds. Don’t be alarmed if you spot a guy in a gas mask; it’s all part of the scene.

Lipgloss is one of Denver's biggest weekly dance parties. Sam Nguyen

Lipgloss on Fridays at Milk Bar

9 p.m

No cover before 10 p.m.; $5 after

21+

At Lipgloss, one of Denver's most celebrated dance parties, you can experience ’80s German club music mixed with new indie dance sounds from the likes of Louis the Child, SAINT WKND, Party Pupils and Hotel Garuda. This is an upbeat event with people who love to dance, dance, dance, in all sorts of fantastic ways. Watch and listen to the blending of dance music through the decades at this eclectic night.

The Church is always packed on Friday nights with house-music enthusiasts. Bryan Grant

Ritual Fridays at the Church

9 p.m.

Price varies

18+

Popular trance and progressive house DJs of national and international acclaim take the decks every week, including names like Gareth Emery, Marcus Schultz, Barclay Crenshaw, Borgeous and Deorro. Church-goers are faithful and know Fridays are for letting off all the week’s steam on the dance floor, so the energy is always high and the music's loud. Some nights you’ll feel like you’re at a festival in Europe, and others will be more like the hottest warehouse party in town.

Club Vinyl is a mecca for house music. Eric Gruneisen

Saturdays at Club Vinyl

9 p.m.

Price varies

18+

Vinyl hosts a different house DJ every Saturday night, ranging from progressive artists like Marc Kinchen to more traditional and deep-house acts like Sonny Fodera and Anjunadeep. The vibe at Vinyl, one of Denver's dance-music meccas, is always uplifting and energetic. Explore the club’s four floors, including a rooftop and basement, each with a bar and main stage. Experience the best in house music today, performed live on Saturdays or mixed by local DJs other nights of the week.

Crystal Method plays to a packed house at Beta. Lisa Higginbotham

Proper Sundays at Beta

7 p.m.

Free to $10

21+

In the heart of downtown, Beta teams up with tenured Denver promoter Mahesh Presents to produce this sophisticated Sunday night event. A favorite among seasoned industry professionals but open to everyone, Proper Sundays are a great way to get your untzes in before the week starts. Dancers here have been in the scene longer than most, so it’s a great place to have interesting conversations while hearing some of the most established artists in the trance and house scene do their thing. And the downtempo is played quietly enough so that you can actually hear what your neighbor is saying to you.

