Fourteen of Denver's Biggest Venues Ranked by Size

Last week, AEG announced a new music venue, Mission Ballroom, slated to open in summer of 2019. The entertainment giant promises state-of-the-art sound, room for 2,200 to 3,950 fans and the best concert-going experience in Denver – scratch that – the world. It's a tall order, particularly in a city with so many excellent medium- and large-sized venues. Here are fourteen of the city's spots that can hold 1,000 people or more.

Boulder Theater

Capacity: 1,000

The art deco theater, which was built in 1906, can accommodate up to 1,000 people standing or 850 seated. The historic theater's schedule is so well-rounded, there really is something for everyone. An eclectic mix of funk, jazz, folk, hip-hop and rock performances and dynamic high-concept shows from local and national artists help fill Boulder's nights.

EXPAND Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom in Five Points. Nicki Lamson

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Capacity: 1,000

Since opening fifteen years ago, Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom has been a hub for music in Five Points, bringing in electronica, hip-hop, jam bands, DJs, bluegrass acts and the unholy alliance of all that mashed up together, with other types of artists peppering the calendar.

EXPAND Cradle of Filth performed at the Summit Music Hall, on April 16. Brandon Thrift

Summit Music Hall

Capacity: 1,100

After running the Summit Music Hall for nearly a decade, the folks at the independent promoter Soda Jerk Presents handed over booking and operations of this venue (as well as the 450-capacity Marquis Theater) to Live Nation earlier this year. While Summit has long brought in punk, rock and metal acts, these days it's also hosting more hip-hop and electronic artists as well as the occasional comedian.

EXPAND Michal Menert and the Pretty Fantastics perform at the Gothic Theatre. Brandon Marshall

Gothic Theatre

Capacity: 1,100

After a long run as a movie house, the Gothic Theatre has hosted numerous touring and local bands since opening as a music venue in the late ‘90s. In early 2013, AEG Presents took over both the booking and operation of the venue.

EXPAND Ty Segall performed at the Ogden Theatre on April 5. Brandon Thrift

Ogden Theatre

Capacity: 1,600

Also once a movie house, the century-old Ogden Theatre has hosted live music since Doug Kauffman of Nobody in Particular Presents turned it into a venue in the early ‘90s. In recent years, the place, which is now operated by AEG Presents, received a major upgrade, including new flooring, a new sound system and a wraparound balcony, making it one of Denver's hottest venues for national acts.

EXPAND Nightwish performed at the Paramount Theatre on April 3, 2018. Brandon Marshall

Paramount Theatre

Capacity: 1,870

The Paramount Theatre, which was built downtown by Temple Buell in 1930, had a long run as a movie house, before becoming more of a home for national touring bands and comedians. While Kroenke Sports & Entertainment owns the building, AEG, Live Nation, Emporium Presents and other promoters book shows there.

View from VIP box seats at the Fillmore Auditorium Photo from the Fillmore Auditorium Facebook page

Fillmore Auditorium

Capacity: 3,700

Once home of Mammoth Gardens and Mammoth Events Center, the Fillmore Auditorium opened in 1999 after a multimillion-dollar renovation modeled after Bill Graham’s famous Fillmore in San Francisco. Operated by Live Nation, the Fillmore has hosted a variety of renowned music acts, including Bob Dylan, David Bowie and Coldplay.

1STBANK Center Brandon Marshall

1STBANK Center

Capacity: 6,500

While 1STBANK Center in Broomfield can hold up 6,500 people, the venue can accommodate a smaller crowd by moving the stage forward. Operated by Peak Entertainment (a partnership between AEG Presents and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment), the venue has brought in acts like Radiohead, the Killers, My Morning Jacket and LCD Soundsystem.

EXPAND Levitt Pavilion Denver Courtesy of Levitt Pavilion Denver

Levitt Pavilion Denver

Capacity: 7,500

Levitt Pavilion Denver opened its outdoor amphitheater in Ruby Hill Park last July and brought in an assortment of local and touring acts. This year there will be fifty free family-friendly concerts as well as ticketed events for big names like YES, Alan Parsons Project and Robert Earl Keen, and the co-headlining bill of War and Tower Power.

EXPAND Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Brandon Thrift

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Capacity: 9,500

There are many excellent things about Red Rocks Amphitheatre, one of the most striking places in the world to see a concert outdoors. But the venue just keeps getting better, with an expanded concert season that gives music lovers even more opportunities to enjoy their favorite acts in a spectacular natural setting. While AEG Presents books a majority of the acts here, Live Nation and other promoters also bring in shows.

Green Day performing at Fiddler's Green, on August 9, 2017. Brandon Marshall

Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Capacity: 18,000

Since opening three decades ago, the Greenwood Village venue has gone through a few name changes, including Coors Amphitheatre and Comfort Dental Amphitheatre. In 2014, AEG Presents took over the venue from Live Nation and spent $6 million on renovations that updated everything from the sound system to the concession stands.

A behind-the-scenes look at Bon Jovi's show at Pepsi Center on March 13. Miles Chrisinger

Pepsi Center

Capacity: 18,000

Yes, the Pepsi Center is home to the Colorado Avalanche and the Denver Nuggets, but the 18,000-seat arena, which is owned and operated by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, is also the place to see music megastars — from legends who've been touring the globe for decades, like the Who and U2, as well as artists who've moved up in the ranks over the years, like Lady Gaga, Arcade Fire and Lorde.

Coors Field pinterest

Coors Field

Capacity: 50,398

Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies, hosts occasional concerts – massive acts hitting the Mile High City that have a huge draw. Since outdoor-concert season and baseball season are parallel, shows only take place when the home team's on the road, and those dates are few and far between. The venue has announced two concerts for 2018: the Eagles' tour with Jimmy Buffet, and a co-headlining tour with Def Leppard and Journey.

Metallica fans at Mile High Stadium. Miles Chrisinger

Mile High Stadium

Capacity: 76,125

Whether you call it Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sports Authority Stadium, Mile High, Mile High Stadium or some other name, the Denver Broncos' turf side-hustles as the largest concert venue in the metro area. It attracts the biggest names of today and yesterday: Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Taylor Swift and more. While sitting in the nose bleed section can make the artists on stage look like ants (and that's for people with 20/20 vision), massive screens bring even the farthest fans up close and personal with the acts.

