Denver's Folk Bands Will Play 100% de Agave at the Westword Music Showcase
Mark Antonation
Specializing in authentic Mexican dishes, 100% de Agave Mexican Grill and Cantina boasts an inventory of over 100 tequilas to augment your meal. And on June 24, that tequila will go well with something special on the menu: the Westword Music Showcase.
Watch for Andy Thomas' Dust Heart, Heartstring Hunters, Joe Sampson, Montropo, Megan Burtt, Anthony Ruptak and Natalie Tate to take the stage, wowing the audience with heartfelt folk tunes and sweet indie-pop melodies. See below for the day's schedule:
12:00-12:40
Andy Thomas' Dusty Heart
12:55-1:35
The Heartstring Hunters
1:50-2:30
Joe Sampson
2:45-3:25
Montropo
3:40-4:20
Megan Burt
4:35-5:15
Anthony Ruptak
5:30-6:10
Natalie Tate
Catch Denver's best folk acts on Saturday, June 24, at the Westword Music Showcase. Find tickets and more information here.
