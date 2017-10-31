IMJLS Launched the Creative Collective to Bring Colorado Artists Together

Local hip-hop artist Isaiah Smith, who performs as IMJLS, wanted to connect artists of all kinds to create, so he launched the Creative Collective, through social media, during the fall of 2015. The now-twenty-year-old is experimenting with his rap style and accompanying visual projects. Many of his recent collaborations are with people he met through the Creative Collective. We spoke with Smith about his hopes for that project, the importance of collaboration in art, and how his love of words and writing translates to his music.

Westword: What does the Creative Collective look like?

Isaiah Smith: It’s a grassroots movement right now. It's been dope, because even middle-schoolers and high-schoolers know my music and know the collective. I’ve watched it influence a lot of different artists into making art their thing and what they need to do. It’s a community; it’s on all social media. On Instagram, no matter what kind of artist you are, I have them send me three different visuals that would work well together and do visually pleasing things with the feed versus the single picture. I put it through the Collective. I'm working on a Snapchat now. I want certain artists I’ve worked with to be able to access it and share it with the group, but at the same time, I don’t want it to stray from the art side of it…. As far as the Collective [goes], I’m focused on myself to make it prosper more.