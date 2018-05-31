Jazz-Metal-Noise Trio Giardia Farms Music on Its New Album

Giardia celebrates the release of its new album at Goosetown on Friday, June 1.

The members of the Denver jazz/metal/noise trio Giardia live together in a house in Athmar Park, not far from Seventh Circle Music Collective, the DIY space where they recorded their new album, Farm. Many of the songs on the recording are inspired by the band's urban farming.

“We’re close to the earth,” says bassist Josh Loun, an avid crystal hunter. “So, farming is kind of a utilitarian practice for humans.”

But the album – which the trio will release at Goosetown Tavern on Friday, June 1 – goes beyond just planting seeds. Loun says the trio farms music. And drummer John Willis, a mathematician, says he farms knowledge.