Levitt Pavilion Releases 2018 Free Concert Series Lineup

The best things in life are free, an adage the Levitt Pavilion takes to heart. After opening last year to much critical acclaim, the pavilion in Ruby Hill Park has announced its lineup of fifty free shows this year.
The nonprofit behind the amphitheater, which can hold 7,500 people, has booked shows between June 1 and the end of September. Find June's lineup below, and the full schedule at levittdenver.org.
The Levitt will also host a handful of ticketed shows with performers including Robert Earl Ken and WAR.
June's lineup:
Sunday, June 3rd - Tea Leaf Green + Support TBA
Thursday, June 7th - Tommy Emmanuel + Support TBA
Friday, June 8th - Della Mae + Support TBA
Sunday, June 10th - Thee Phantom & Illharmonic Orchestra + Support TBA
Thursday, June 14th - The Slackers + The Dendrites
Friday, June 15th - Ghost of Paul Revere + Support TBA
Sunday, June 17th - Flor de Toloache + Support TBA
Thursday, June 21st - The Gills + Support TBA
Saturday, June 23rd - Denver Concert Band + Support TBA
Sunday, June 24th - School of Rock + Support TBA
