Thirteen of the Best Monthly Club Nights and Music Events in Denver

Victoria Lundy Tom Murphy

In any city with a vibrant music scene, there is a cornucopia of monthly events catering to various tastes. Denver is no different, and while many more monthly events could have been included in this list, these are thirteen of the best going down each and every month in 2017.

The Black Out With Reed Wolf

Second Wednesdays

3 Kings

Hosted by Reed Bruemmer – formerly of Speedwolf and currently fronting Poison Rites, this free DJ night spotlights vinyl singles on 45 of all punk and rock-and-roll. Wash down the music with $2 PBRs and enjoy free records from Wax Trax while supplies last.

Deep Club Residents

Third Fridays

Bar Standard

For four years, Deep Club has hosted some of the most interesting afterhours events in the city. This monthly party showcases the label's resident artists and guests, providing a consistently high-quality night of underground electronic dance music.

Denver Avant Garde Music Society Steven Gordon

Denver Avant Garde Music Society Solos and Duos

Third Mondays

Syntax Physic Opera

Hosted by members of Animal / object, this is essentially an open-mic night catering to musically adventurous types. These events become the most fascinating musical improv sessions in town when Kurt Bauer and company encourage impromptu matchups of attendees.

Denver Vintage Reggae Society Image courtesy DVRS Facebook

Denver Vintage Reggae Society

Second Saturdays

Goosetown

This long-running party hosted by Westword contributor Tony White is the place in the Mile High City to check out '60s and '70s reggae. Best of all, it's free.

Dirty//Clean

Third Thursdays

Black Box

Produced by the label of the same name, Dirty//Clean's monthly event encourages electronic artists to “strive to push the bar, creating music with global sensibilities and fluid dance floor aesthetics.” Expect to find some of the most forward thinking, yet accessible, electronic music in town on this night, including the likes of Snubluck, Gunkst and Lemon Future.

Funk Club

Third Fridays

Syntax Physic Opera

Affiliated with Mile High Soul Club, Funk Club is a monthly '70s funk dance party led by Westword contributor and award-winning science-fiction author, DJ Jason Heller.

Read on for more of Denver's best monthly nights.