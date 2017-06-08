menu

Thirteen of the Best Monthly Club Nights and Music Events in Denver

Metallica Brought a Soundtrack for Totalitarian Violence to Denver. Now What?


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Thirteen of the Best Monthly Club Nights and Music Events in Denver

Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 8:45 a.m.
By Tom Murphy
Victoria Lundy
Victoria Lundy
Tom Murphy
A A

In any city with a vibrant music scene, there is a cornucopia of monthly events catering to various tastes. Denver is no different, and while many more monthly events could have been included in this list, these are thirteen of the best going down each and every month in 2017.

Blackout! With Reed Wolf
Blackout! With Reed Wolf
Image courtesy Blackout! With Reed Wolf Facebook event page

The Black Out With Reed Wolf
Second Wednesdays
3 Kings
Hosted by Reed Bruemmer – formerly of Speedwolf and currently fronting Poison Rites, this free DJ night spotlights vinyl singles on 45 of all punk and rock-and-roll. Wash down the music with $2 PBRs and enjoy free records from Wax Trax while supplies last.

Deep Club
Deep Club
Photo courtesy Deep Club Facebook

Deep Club Residents
Third Fridays
Bar Standard
For four years, Deep Club has hosted some of the most interesting afterhours events in the city. This monthly party showcases the label's resident artists and guests, providing a consistently high-quality night of underground electronic dance music.

Denver Avant Garde Music Society
Denver Avant Garde Music Society
Steven Gordon

Denver Avant Garde Music Society Solos and Duos
Third Mondays
Syntax Physic Opera
Hosted by members of Animal / object, this is essentially an open-mic night catering to musically adventurous types. These events become the most fascinating musical improv sessions in town when Kurt Bauer and company encourage impromptu matchups of attendees.

Denver Vintage Reggae Society
Denver Vintage Reggae Society
Image courtesy DVRS Facebook

Denver Vintage Reggae Society
Second Saturdays
Goosetown
This long-running party hosted by Westword contributor Tony White is the place in the Mile High City to check out '60s and '70s reggae. Best of all, it's free.

Dirty//Clean
Dirty//Clean
Image courtesy Dirty//Clean Facebook

Dirty//Clean
Third Thursdays
Black Box
Produced by the label of the same name, Dirty//Clean's monthly event encourages electronic artists to “strive to push the bar, creating music with global sensibilities and fluid dance floor aesthetics.” Expect to find some of the most forward thinking, yet accessible, electronic music in town on this night, including the likes of Snubluck, Gunkst and Lemon Future.

Funk Club
Funk Club
Image courtesy Funk Club Facebook

Funk Club
Third Fridays
Syntax Physic Opera
Affiliated with Mile High Soul Club, Funk Club is a monthly '70s funk dance party led by Westword contributor and award-winning science-fiction author, DJ Jason Heller.

Related Stories

Read on for more of Denver's best monthly nights.


Tom Murphy
Tom Murphy is a writer, visual artist and musician who grew up three blocks from Denver in Aurora, Colorado. As an anthropologist/historian of the Denver music scene and connected music/art communities around the world, Murphy has spent a good deal of his adult life accumulating related knowledge, connecting dots and documenting. He once reviewed 40 shows in 36 days for Westword but is all better now

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >