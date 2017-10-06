Don't Miss These Hurricane Relief Concerts in Denver

In the wake of the recent hurricanes that have struck Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, Denver's music community has been rallying to support relief efforts.
Breckenridge Brewery partnered with KBCO for a hurricane relief concert on Sunday, October 8, headlined by Michael Franti & Spearhead, with guests G. Love, North Mississippi Allstars and Wildermis.
Money raised will benefit relief efforts in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands through the Rebuild Texas Fund, Feeding Florida and Global Giving.
Gates open at 12:30 p.m. and music starts at 1:30. Tickets are available by open lottery on KBCO's website.
Also this weekend, at 3 Kings Tavern, Electric Thinking Machine, Gestapo Pussy Ranch, the Blackouts, Alexander & the Big Sleep and Mad Pow will join forces for PuertoRocking: Keep Puerto Rico Afloat.
That benefit show takes place on Saturday, October 7, at 5 p.m. While the concert is free, show organizers will be collecting items to be distributed at shelters in Puerto Rico. Bring diapers, baby wipes, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, over-the-counter medicines and more. Go to 3kingstavern.com for a full list of supplies needed.
