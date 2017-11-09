Second Spin Is Closing Its Denver Store in January

Second Spin will close its Denver location at the end of January.

After nearly 25 years at 1485 South Colorado Boulevard, Second Spin will close at the end of January.

The 12,000-square-foot store, which sells new and used CDs, vinyl, DVDs and games, is in the process of liquidating its inventory, with items up to 50 percent off the original price.

Second Spin employee Nate Christianson says the store lost its lease and the "landlord decided to venture into something else."