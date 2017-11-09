 


Second Spin will close its Denver location at the end of January.EXPAND
Second Spin will close its Denver location at the end of January.
Jon Solomon

Second Spin Is Closing Its Denver Store in January

Jon Solomon | November 9, 2017 | 6:00am
After nearly 25 years at 1485 South Colorado Boulevard, Second Spin will close at the end of January.

The 12,000-square-foot store, which sells new and used CDs, vinyl, DVDs and games, is in the process of liquidating its inventory, with items up to 50 percent off the original price.

Second Spin employee Nate Christianson says the store lost its lease and the "landlord decided to venture into something else."

Jon Solomon

He adds that company, which has another store in Costa Mesa, California, four affiliate locations around the country and an online store, is very strong and going forward.

During the liquidation, the Denver store will not be buying any used merchandise.

Second Spin was Westword's Best Used-CD Store in 2006.

 
Jon Solomon writes about music and nightlife for Westword, where he's been the Clubs Editor since 2006. Solomon hopes to one day shake the hand of Tom Waits.

