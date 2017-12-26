Although creatives in Colorado continued to be priced out of their homes, the music scene here reached new heights this year. Our instrument-wielding governor emphasized music education by way of a nonprofit he launched with some other heavy hitters in the state, a mega music promoter picked Denver as the site of a large-scale music festival, and a San Francisco-based nightclub opened a second outpost in the Mile High City.

Marginalized music fans got some good news this year, too, after Red Rocks changed its ticketing policy to allow more access for disabled fans, and an oft-overlooked neighborhood in town got a killer music venue. Read on for the ten biggest music stories of 2017.

1. Overland Golf Course...Music Festival?

Super-promoters AEG and Superfly announced in March that they had selected Denver as the host of a new music festival, and in April, they picked Overland Golf Course, a municipal course, as the site for it. Denver City Council approved the contract in July amid protest from residents of the surrounding neighborhood. The music festival will shutter the course for five weeks next summer to allow for setup and cleanup.