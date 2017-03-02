Depeche Mode, Bryan Ferry and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Depeche Mode is coming to the Pepsi Center in August. Timothy Norris via LA Weekly

Depeche Mode plays at the Pepsi Center, on Friday, August 25, on its world tour in support of the band's fourteenth studio album, Spirit, which will be released on March 17. While tickets ($39.50-$129.50) go on sale to the public on Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m., fans can register for early access at presale.depechemode.com. Citi and American Express card members and AT&T customers have access to pre-sale tickets starting on Tuesday, March 7, at 10 a.m.

Bryan Ferry has a storied forty-plus years singing and writing songs as a solo artist and as the frontman of Roxy Music. He'll be at the Paramount Theatre on Thursday, August 3; tickets ($45-$85) go on sale on Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m.

King Crimson, which hasn't performed in Denver in more than a decade, visits Bellco Theatre on Saturday, June 24, with a lineup that includes founder Robert Fripp, bassist Tony Levin, drummers Gavin Harrison, Bill Rieflin and Pat Mastelotto, saxophonist and flutist Mel Collins and guitarist and singer Jakko Jakszyk. Tickets ($45-$129.50) go on sale on Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



AGGIE THEATRE

Eufórquestra: feat. Eddie Roberts (The New Mastersounds). With TNERTLE, Fri., March 31, 9 p.m., $12/$15.

KONGOS: With Mother Mother, Thu., May 11, 7 p.m., $22-$325.

Start Making Sense (Talking Heads tribute): Fri., May 19, 9 p.m., $13/$15.



BELLCO THEATRE

King Crimson: Sat., June 24, 8 p.m., $45-$129.

Retro Futura: Featuring Howard Jones, English Beat, Men Without Hats, Modern English, Paul Young and Katrina (ex-Katrina & the Waves), Mon., July 24, 7 p.m., $39.50-$79.50.



THE BLACK SHEEP

Fortune's Fool: With Soul Vice, Casket Path, Remain and Sustain, Stifle, Mon., April 3, 7 p.m., $8-$10.

Iron Born: Mon., March 27, 7 p.m., $6-$8.

Kingdoms: With Amys Not Breathing, Enlighten The Masses, Put To Rights, Thu., March 30, 7 p.m., $8-$10.

Tribal Seeds: Wed., June 21, 7 p.m.; Thu., June 22, 7 p.m., $22-$25.

Turncoat: Wed., March 29, 7 p.m., $6-$8.

Yadada Beeaaattt Show 10: With #PressPlayDoe, D-Note, Terror, 2 Whoops, Seenloc, Fri., March 24, 7 p.m., $8-$10.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Brendan James: Sun., July 23, 8 p.m., $12/$15.

Jacob Collier: Tue., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

Jagwar Ma: Mon., May 22, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Kitchen Dwellers: With Part & Parcel, Kind Country, Fri., April 21, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Klingande: Sat., March 18, 9 p.m., $20-$30.

UZ: With Oski, Kyral x Banko, Wed., April 19, 9 p.m., $20



BOULDER THEATER

Seether: With Letters from the Fire and Big Story, Mon., Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m., $33/$35.

September School Presents Corporate Battle of the Bands: Fri., April 21, 7 p.m., $25.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Dave B: Mon., April 10, 8 p.m., $12/$15.

Joey Porter's Shady Business: Feat. Joey Porter (Motet), Kris Myers (Umphreys McGee), Jennifer Hartswick (Trey Band), Garrett Sayers (Motet), Adam Smirnoff (Lettuce), Lyle Divinsky (Motet), Drew Sayers (Motet) and Con Brio, Fri., April 7, 9 p.m., $20/$25.

Start Making Sense (Talking Heads tribute): Sat., May 20, 9 p.m., $15/$20.

Tropidelic: With Red Sage, Secret Creatures, Sat., April 8, 9 p.m., $8/$12.



FIDDLER'S GREEN

Goo Goo Dolls: With Phillip Phillips, Tue., July 18, 7:30 p.m., $25-$69.75.

The Lumineers: With Andrew Bird, Fri., Aug. 25, 7 p.m., $29.95-$65.



FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

All Time Low: With SWMRS, Waterparks, the Wrecks, Fri., July 14, 6:30 p.m., $27.50-$30.

At the Drive-In: Thu., June 15, 8 p.m., $39.50

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony: Sat., April 15, 9 p.m., $10-$30.

Breaking Benjamin: Wed., April 26, 7:30 p.m., $36.50/$40.

Modest Mouse: Tue., June 6, 8 p.m., $39.75-$45.

Prince Royce: With Luis Coronel and CNCO, Wed., July 19, 7:30 p.m., $48.50/$52.

Soundgarden: With the Dillinger Escape Plan, Mon., May 22, 8 p.m., $66.75.



1STBANK CENTER

Slayer: With Lamb of God, Behemoth, Wed., Aug. 2, 7 p.m., $36.75-$49.50.



FOX THEATRE

The Main Squeeze: Fri., April 28, 9 p.m., $15/$17

Start Making Sense (Talking Heads tribute): With Wake Up and Live (Bob Marley tribute), Thu., May 18, 9 p.m., $15/$17.



GOTHIC THEATRE

Electron: Thu., March 23, 9 p.m., $20.50.



GOLDEN TRIANGLE NEIGHBORHOOD

Westword Music Showcase: Featuring Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and 100-plus local bands, Sat., June 24, 1 p.m., $25-$45/VIP $60-$80, westwordshowcase.com.



HI-DIVE

The Bombpops: With Russian Girlfriends, Sun., May 7, 7 p.m., $12-$15.



LARIMER LOUNGE



Alex Cameron: Mon., March 20, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

The Cutthroat Drifters: With the Born Readies, Thu., March 23, 8:30 p.m., $8-$10.



LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Arwen: With Amy Kress, Bootstrap Disco, Jason Kelly Music, Thu., March 30, 9 p.m., $8-$10.

Branches: With Wildermiss, Sun., April 23, 8 p.m., $8-$12.

Froth: Thu., May 11, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Holophrase: With Nasty Nachos, Sun., April 2, 8 p.m., $8-$10



MARQUIS THEATER

Alt Nation's Advanced Placement Tour Spring 2017: With MISSIO, Coast Modern, Sundara Karma, Fri., April 21, 7 p.m., $15-$18.

Hemingway Hero: With Sorry No Sympathy, The Burial Plot, Fist Thrower, Thu., March 30, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

KONGOS: With Mother Mother, Tue., May 9, 7 p.m., $23-$325.

Line Brawl (album release): With Remain and Sustain, Screwtape, Dead Set, Soul Vice, Hunger, Sat., April 8, 6 p.m., $10.

Lockjaw: With the Ultimate Price, MOB, Spit Black, Sun., March 12, 7 p.m., $10.

Metalachi: Sat., May 6, 8 p.m., $5-$19.

Mono: Fri., May 19, 8 p.m., $15-$17



MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Drag Me Under: Sat., March 18, 7 p.m., $10.

Sleeptalk: Mon., March 20, 7 p.m., $10-$12.



OGDEN THEATRE

Pierce the Veil and Sum 41: With Emarosa and Chapel, Fri., April 21, 6:30 p.m.; Sat., April 22, 6:30 p.m., $29.99-$33.50.

Sounds of Solidarity: A benefit concert to support Project Worthmore’s work with Colorado refugees featuring Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, DeVotchKa and Joe Sampson, Thu., March 23, 8 p.m., $42.75.

Sylvan Esso: With Flock of Dimes, Thu., Aug. 10, 8 p.m., $25.75.



PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Bryan Ferry: Thu., Aug. 3, 8 p.m., $45-$85.



PEPSI CENTER

Depeche Mode: Fri., Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$129.50.

John Mayer: Wed., July 19, 7 p.m., $44.50-$150



RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE



Dirty Heads and SOJA: With the Green and RDGLDGRN, Wed., July 19, 7 p.m., $40.75/VIP $75.

Miranda Lambert: With Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen, Tue., Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m.; Wed., Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m., $49.75-$69.75.

The Piano Guys: Thu., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $42-$62.50/VIP $127.50.

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa: With Cypress Hill and Berner, Sun., April 23, 6 p.m., $64.95.

The String Cheese Incident: With Jyemo Club, Analog Son, Grant Farm, Fri., July 21, 7 p.m.; Sat., July 22, 7 p.m.; Sun., July 23, 5 p.m., $49.95-$55/ 3-day pass $149.85-$165.



RINO DISTRICT

Velorama Colorado: Featuring Wilco, the New Pornographers and La Santa Cecelia (8/11), Death Cab for Cutie and Saint Motel (8/12), Fri., Aug. 11, 10 a.m.; Sat., Aug. 12, 10 a.m.; Sun., Aug. 13, 10 a.m., $25-$45.



SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

17th Avenue All Stars: Sat., May 13, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Anthony David: Tue., May 9, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Chris Pureka: Mon., April 24, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

The Rippingtons Featuring Russ Freeman: Fri., June 16, 7 & 10 p.m., $40-$50.

Stu Miller & the Orchestra: With Hot Apostles, Spiral Cell, Fri., April 14, 8 p.m., $10-$12.



SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

E-40: Tue., May 9, 7 p.m., $30-$150.

Emo Night Brooklyn: Official New Found Glory Tour Afterparty: Tue., April 18, 10 p.m., $10-$13

Jeezy: Sun., April 2, 7 p.m., $39.50-$45.

Yngwie Malmsteen: Tue., May 23, 7 p.m., $10-$45.



SWALLOW HILL

Denver Ukefest: Featuring Aldrine Guerrero, the Quiet American and the Canote Brothers. Workshops 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., open stage 5-6:30 p.m., Sat., May 13, 7:30 p.m., Concerts and workshops $25-$65/festival pass $110-$115/VIP $135-$140. Jake Shimabukuro with John Nash, Casey Cormier and Daniella Katzir. Workshop from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Fri., May 12, 7:30 p.m., Central Presbyterian Church.

